SPRINGFIELD — Ashlin Maxfield had a hat-trick to help the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team to a 12-0 win over Springfield in Friday's season opener.
"Springfield played hard with only 11 players. They never stopped trying," said BF coach Bethany Coursen.
Grace Bazin and Ari Wunderle added a couple of goals each. Maya Waryas, Sadie Scott, Emma Bazin, Ava LaRoss and Madi Haskell also scored for the defending Division 1 state champs.
Boys Soccer
WESTMINSTER — Aidin Joyce and Luke Rizio each had a hat-trick as Twin Valley trounced Bellows Falls 8-1 in Friday's season opener. Matt Hammond tallied twice for the defending Division 4 state champions. Ross Mackinnon did the scoring for the Terriers (0-1).