Sally Sugarman, a longtime Bennington College faculty member and champion of live theater, died last Wednesday in Albany, New York. She was 91.
Sugarman, of Shaftsbury, taught childhood studies at Bennington College for 35 years and served as the founding director of the school’s early childhood center. She was the author of two books, “If Kids Could Vote,” a study of children’s perceptions of politics and media, and “How Shakespeare is Presented to Children.”
As president of Oldcastle Theatre Company’s board of trustees, Sugarman worked to ensure that the company remained in Bennington after the Bennington Center for the Arts in 2011 elected not to continue to rent it space, according to Eric Peterson, a founder and former artistic director of the group.
“You don’t get a Sally Sugarman more than once in a lifetime,” Peterson said, describing her as a “remarkable kind of Renaissance woman.”
Sugarman developed and hosted “Theatre Talk,” a radio program on WBTN, with her husband, the playwright Robert Sugarman, that celebrated the regional theater scene. The project eventually became a blog that is available at moretheatretalk.wordpress.com.
Sugarman retired from her role as director of the Bennington College Early Childhood Center in the ‘90s but became involved again as a founding board member in 2009, when the college opted to close the program and supporters relaunched it as a separate entity, the Bennington Early Childhood Center, at a space on Harwood Hill Road, where it remains to this day.
“She loved children and loved the whole idea of children learning,” said Alyson Grzyb, the current director of the BECC. “That just fascinated her so much. She just wanted to share what she knew and what she discovered with others.”
Sugarman saw children “as real people,” Grzyb said, “not as inferior to adults but as people who could teach us just as much as we could teach them.”
For several years Sugarman chaired the Vermont State Board of Education, and in the early 2000s she served as president of the Bennington Rotary Club. She taught online courses for the Community College of Vermont and Johnson State College, now part of Northern Vermont University, following her retirement from Bennington College in 2005.
“Sally was continuously welcoming and inclusive,” said longtime friend Chuck Putney, who cited those traits to partly explain why Sugarman was “so active and effective” for the Rotary Club.
Jeanne Davis, who came to know Sugarman by working under her at the early childhood center, said staff met regularly “to talk philosophy and practice” and learned to challenge one another.
“She held us all to a higher standard,” said Davis, who later worked on a radio program with Sugarman that involved interviewing middle-school students about what they were reading.
Sugarman recognized “that if we (spend) too much time managing children, we don’t really know them well,” Davis said.
Lora Block, who sent her daughters to the center in the ‘80s, said she learned how to be a mother and parent by watching Sugarman run the center.
“It was the best early childhood center ever,” Block said. “She knew how to listen to children.”
In a statement to staff and faculty, Bennington College President Laura Walker said that Sugarman “enriched the lives of so many in her extraordinary time and we will be forever grateful for her contribution to the College.”
Susan Sgorbati, a former student and colleague of Sugarman and director of the college’s Center for the Advancement of Public Action, wrote in an email that Sugarman’s “great empathy and concern for children in her groundbreaking work on early childhood education will have a lasting influence and has changed many of our lives.”
Sugarman was also a member of the Baker Street Irregulars, a Sherlock Holmes literary society, and helped to establish a local Sherlockian society, the Baker Street Breakfast Club.
“Everybody talked about her energy — endless energy and endless ideas,” said Robert Sugarman, her husband of 61 years. “She would see the possibilities in everything.”
In addition to her husband, Sugarman is survived by her sons Paul and David, and her grandchildren Kate and Marnie. A celebration of her life will be announced in the spring, according to her obituary.