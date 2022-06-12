WASHINGTON – Senate Co-Chairs of the Expand Social Security Caucus Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) – joined by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), with Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) introducing companion legislation in the House – introduced legislation that would expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year and fully fund it for the next 75 years past the year 2096.
Sanders announced the proposal in a news release. According to the release, these estimates reflect an analysis of the legislation conducted by the Social Security Administration on the request of Sanders and DeFazio.
This follows the recent release of an annual report by the Trustees of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds that showed Social Security currently has a $2.85 trillion surplus and can pay out every benefit owed to every eligible recipient until the year 2035.
“At a time when half of older Americans have no retirement savings and millions of senior citizens are living in poverty, our job is not to cut Social Security,” said Sanders. “Our job must be to expand Social Security so that every senior citizen in America can retire with the dignity they deserve and every person with a disability can live with the security they need. And we will do that by demanding that the wealthiest people in America finally pay their fair share of taxes. It is absurd that a billionaire in America today pays the same amount of Social Security taxes as someone making $147,000 a year. It is time to scrap the cap, expand benefits, and fully fund Social Security. I am very proud that the Social Security Administration has estimated that our legislation to expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year will fully fund Social Security for the next 75 years by applying the payroll tax on all income – including capital gains – above $250,000 a year.”
“Social Security is an economic lifeline for millions of Americans, but many seniors are struggling with rising costs,” said Warren. “As Republicans try to phase out Social Security and raise taxes on more than 70 million hardworking Americans, I’m working with Senator Sanders to expand Social Security and extend its solvency by making the wealthy pay their fair share, so everyone can retire with dignity.”
Signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Social Security today remains one of the most popular and successful government programs in the history of the United States. Before it was enacted in 1935, more than half of the nation’s seniors lived in poverty, as well as countless Americans living with disabilities and surviving dependents of deceased workers, the release stated.
More than 80 years later, the nation’s senior poverty rate is just 8.9 percent, with Social Security providing an essential lifeline to the one in seven seniors who rely on the program for more than 90 percent of their income – as well as the estimated 50 percent of Americans, 55-years-old and older, living without retirement savings. In 2020 alone, during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Security lifted 22 million Americans out of poverty, including more than 16 million seniors, according to the release.
Sanders said the bill -- the Social Security Expansion Act -- would build upon and strengthen that legacy. In addition to ensuring solvency to the end of the century, this legislation would help low-income workers stay out of poverty by improving the Special Minimum Benefit, restore student benefits up to age 22 for children of disabled or deceased workers, strengthen benefits for senior citizens and people with disabilities, increase Cost-Of-Living-Adjustments (COLAs), and expand program benefits across-the-board.
More than 15 members cosponsored Rep. DeFazio’s companion legislation in the House, including Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Gwen Moore (D-Wis.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D-N.J.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Alma Adams (D-N.C.), Chuy García (D-Ill.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), Eleanor Holmes-Norton (D-D.C.), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
The Social Security Expansion Act has also garnered the support of more than 50 major organizations, including the AFL-CIO, American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Social Security Works, Alliance for Retired Americans, American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare (NCPSSM), American Federation of Teachers (AFT), National Education Association, United Electrical, Radio, & Machine Workers of America (UE), and the Economic Policy Institute.