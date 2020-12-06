MANCHESTER — It’s safe to say that Cooper is likely the most popular employee at The Equinox Golf Resort and Spa.
The four-year-old golden retriever serves as the “chief happiness officer,” according to his owner, Equinox general manager Jay Sheldon.
Cooper brings smiles to employees and guests alike with his welcoming personality. With the holidays approaching, Cooper is doing his part by bringing holiday cheer.
The golden retriever is the star of two holiday-themed events that The Equinox is hosting over the next few weeks.
Friday marked the official start of “Santa Snaps” where guests — along with the general public — can take a picture with Cooper dressed in his Santa Claus outfit from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Taking your picture with the friendly golden retriever in front the Equinox’s Christmas tree comes with a $10 price tag. The Equinox asks that you make a reservation by visiting its website, equinoxresort.com. Cooper will be available for pictures Dec. 11, 18, and 22.
Cooper’s holiday spirit will go toward helping his furry friends at the Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington.
“We’re going to make a donation on behalf of the resort, and Cooper,” Sheldon said.
Second Chance Animal Center executive director Cathi Comar said the pandemic has forced the animal center to cancel all of its in-person fundraising. Generosity and donations by local businesses like The Equinox are helping them keep the doors open.
“It’s been so humbling and such an honor to see so many organizations just step and continue to support us and get us through the pandemic,” Comar said.
The Equinox is also offering “Cookies and Cuddles with Cooper” on Saturdays in the Rockwell Room of the resort from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cookies and cuddles is more of a private experience with Cooper, where — for $25 — Sheldon reads children a Christmas tale while they get milk and cookies and an opportunity to interact with Cooper. At the end of the 30-minute session, participants get to take a “little Cooper” — a plush golden retriever stuffed animal — home with them as a keepsake.
Cookies and cuddles is by reservation only, and the proceeds will be donated to Second Chance Animal Center.
When not dressed up in Christmas garb, Cooper can be found around the property greeting guests and “making it feel a bit more like home for everybody,” according to Sheldon.
If you didn’t know The Equinox was dog-friendly after seeing Cooper roaming around the property, all you'd need to do is to look down, where the social distance stickers placed on the floor include both pawprints and human footprints.
Incorporating Cooper into these holiday-themed events was a no-brainer.
"It kind of plays into what we believe in this brand and what we envision the property,” Sheldon said.
“It was fun to see the way people reacted to it,” Sheldon said about the first Santa Snap event on Friday. “Who doesn’t want to get their picture taken with a dog?”
Helping out the community is part of the culture of The Equinox.
“It embodies the property, and embodies the culture of the resort,” Sheldon said. “The Equinox has been around for 250 years. For us to be able to continue to grow and develop and support those local businesses and local places is huge for us.”
Cooper has his own personal Instagram account — @Equinox_Cooper — with more than 600 followers. Sheldon, who runs the page, says he will often receive direct messages from guests when they are checking into the resort asking to meet Cooper.
The chief happiness officer does his job well, bringing smiles to the faces of nearly everyone he crosses paths with.