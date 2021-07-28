WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School Director Jason Terry took his campaign to have former basketball coach John Hollar re-hired to his fellow board members Monday night.
Terry, whose son is a star on the basketball team, urged fellow board members and the members of the administration, who will do the actual hiring, to bring Hollar back this fall.
Hollar, a Walpole, N.H., resident, resigned last spring after he was criticized by some community members, including the father of another basketball player, Ian Sbardellati, who is now a member of the BFUHS board as well. Hollar is not a teacher at the school, and had been the BFUHS basketball coach since 2019, after many years of coaching basketball at several schools in the region. He is a graduate of BFUHS.
Hollar, according to Terry, wants to come back and has applied for the vacant coaching job. Hollar declined to comment Wednesday, citing work commitments that day, but said he would be glad to talk later in the week.
Terry, who himself is a coach at Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, said that Hollar had been denied due process earlier this year when he resigned under pressure from then-BFUHS Principal Christopher Hodsden, who has since resigned and taken a job as a math teacher in Brattleboro.
He said he wants the players on the basketball team to have a dedicated coach, who puts in the time to create a winning team.
Reading a prepared statement during the portion of Monday night’s meeting set aside for director’s comments, Terry said that Hollar has continued to coach the area’s youth in basketball this summer as a volunteer.
“The kids want a real varsity basketball coach,” he said.
{div}”If we are a school that believes in restorative practices then we absolutely should give Coach John Hollar his due process,” Terry said. “Some may believe that sports are not education and I would disagree and point to the 63 state championship banners hanging in the gym.{/div}
{div class=”yj6qo”}“I firmly believe John Hollar is the right man for the job and should be allowed to finish what he has started,” he said.
“Nobody knows these young men better than Coach Hollar and he has the experience and wisdom to continue to mold these young men into adults,” Terry said.
“I think we can agree that Coach Hollar’s resignation was handled very poorly and several missteps were taken by the previous administration,” he said.
Since he resigned from BFUHS, Hollar has spent close to 200 hours with an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team, leading the team to a 17-1 record, which Terry said was the top ranked varsity team in New England. And he has also volunteered during the past five weeks doing “one-on-one” instruction with any athlete who wanted help, Terry said.
“Hollar also took on the responsibility of coaching another summer league team for Bellows Falls when the current interim coach pulled the plug on the kids the day of their first game and yet again disappointed all of the kids. Coach Hollar put up the money for the team and also T-shirts for the team so they could play,” Terry said.
“I know all of this because he has been working with whomever wants to put the work in. Don’t take my word for it but instead ask the kids who they want to coach,” he said.
“We cannot just hire some local parental favorite with no experience at all or a few games with AAU,” he said.
“The guidance staff who was on the last hiring committee seem to be the biggest detractors of Coach Hollar, and their integrity needs to be questioned,” he said.
“At the end of the day, our goal as a school should not be focused on equal playing time. We should all want more for our kids. Kids actually want to be pushed to be better, not to be coddled,” he said.
“If our goal is not that, then I would ask that you let competitors compete at a school where hard work and willingness to put in the winning effort are paramount.”{/div}
{div class=”adL”}Terry’s long statement drew an immediate response from Sbardellati, who said he “completely disagreed” with Terry’s claim that Hollar was denied due process, and he said the school board members should “stay in their lane” and let the school’s administration choose the new basketball coach free from any influence. Sbardellati’s wife, Andrea Carlson, is a guidance counselor at BFUHS, and their son played for Hollar’s team last season.{/div}
Sbardellati also took issue with Terry’s characterization that Hollar’s departure had been mishandled. “It went great,” he said.
He said it was “not his job” to hire a new basketball coach. School directors should “stay in their lane ... and stay out of personnel issues.”
Neither Terry and Sbardellati’s comments drew a response from their fellow board members.
Sbardellati, before he was on the board, had called for Terry to resign from both the BFUHS and Rockingham school boards, saying he was a poor example for students. Terry had been ordered to stay off BFUHS property after he got into a loud dispute with Hodsden over COVID restrictions placed on his son. The “no trespass” order was later dropped.
