WESTMINSTER — The individual town school boards and the Bellows Falls Union High School board could face a 10 percent increase in their assessments from the supervisory union for things like special education, transportation and food services.
The warning came this week from Rockingham School Director Christopher Kibbe, who is on the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union's finance committee. The assessments can be a significant portion of the the total budgets.
Kibbe said the assessments, in which the individual town school boards pay their share of the overall supervisory union budget based on enrollments, could have been even higher. He said a review of the budget showed a couple of errors, but that they "work to our favor."
Kibbe said cuts made by the finance committee reduced the increase from 20 percent to 10 percent.
He said the increase was the result of new teacher and support staff contracts and increases in transportation, as well as health care insurance. With those built-in increases, he said, "we're kind of stuck."
He said the supervisory union needed to buy at least one bus, which added to the increase.
Kibbe, the retired WNESU superintendent, said the committee, working with Finance Director James Vezina, had cut $500,000 from the supervisory union's budget, but had to add the cost of the new bus back in.
He promised the full board that the finance committee would have a finished first draft of the budget in two weeks.
Rockingham School Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe, who is also on the finance committee, said it was "a great idea" to have a public meeting when the budget was "99.9 percent complete."
Grafton Director Jack Bryar said he had several requests to put the proposed budget document online, but Kibbe said he wasn't in favor of that until they had a "finished draft."
Superintendent Andrew Haas praised the work of Vezina and his staff in putting together the various budgets.
"They are doing an awesome job," Vezina said of his staffers Erica Deicker and Shirley Lynch.
Later in the meeting, a proposal from Alex Bravakis of Novus Energy Development LLC, a Montpelier solar developer, was met with a less-than-enthusiastic response.
The solar proposal was referred to the finance committee for analysis, to see if it would really save the school district money.
Bravakis wanted the school district to sign on to the 500 kw project Novus is building off Route 103 in Rockingham, on the town's former gravel pit, as well as a project nearing completion in Barre.
Bravakis said the two projects would save the school district about $22,000 a year on its Green Mountain Power electric bill.
BFUHS Board Chairwoman Molly Banik said she is skeptical of solar development, particularly what would happen to the solar panels after 30 years of use.
And Bryar said it might make more sense for the BFUHS board, which sits on hundreds of acres in Westminster, to act as a solar developer.
Vezina said he is concerned about the impact on rates from Green Mountain Power now that the state has approved its largest customer, Global Foundries of Essex Junction, to split off and form its own utility.
"How is that going to affect your budget?" Vezina said.
Bravakis said he hasn't heard any talk that the Global Foundries split would affect other GMP customers.