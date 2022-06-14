MONTPELIER — The immediate, devastating health impacts of COVID-19 are fading in the rearview mirror, with caseloads and hospitalizations continuing to drop. Now it’s time to focus Vermont’s efforts on recovering from the myriad of problems left in the virus’s wake.
That was the message from Gov. Phil Scott and Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine at a press briefing Tuesday.
“We know that COVID-19 is still here, but the state is showing the virus is causing less severe illness in Vermont,” Levine said, noting that vaccinations, boosters, mask-wearing, awareness of health risks — like indoor gatherings — have all helped reduce the threat from a pandemic to something more akin to influenza.
Asked if he would say COVID has become an endemic rather than pandemic, Levine responded, “I would.”
“We can now see COVID-19 as a disease we have the tools to fight,” he added. “What we have been witnessing is development of public health response in real time. And honestly, from a historical perspective, at unprecedented speed. And while it may look like we are slowing down or rolling back, that is not the case. We are now able to take gradual, sustainable steps forward.”
Scott and Levine said the state will focus on the impacts that two years in lockdown have had on Vermonters, including increased mental health issues, suicidal thoughts and actions, lost academic advances for students, emotional and social isolation, increased addiction and overdose, and more.
All agencies in the governor’s administration will work together to expand “our focus beyond COVID, working to reduce some of the setbacks we have all experienced,” Levine said.
Scott agreed. “While COVID isn’t going away, we have so many more tools and experience to manage it. It’s important we work to reverse the harms.”
The governor cautioned that his optimistic outlook extends through the coming months, although he left open the door to a late-fall/winter outbreak.
“We’re comfortable at this point in time. I would suspect that come fall, when we start to go back indoors and there will be another variant, those numbers will increase. It’s just like the flu,” he said. “I don’t want to give you the impression that this is over … that’s not the way I feel.”
The administration will set metrics to gauge the impacts of recovery work. For example, specific problems will be tracked with data: the number of Vermonters seeking mental health, addiction and suicide prevention services; number of hospital beds being filled; student test scores for academics; number of Vermonters seeking emergency housing; number of students completing career and technical education programs; and more.
And the remainder of the COVID-related federal funding for education — $280 million to Vermont; 10 percent of that to the Agency of Education and the remainder to school districts — will also be used to strengthen the health, education and social well-being of teachers and students.
“This is a very complicated moment, uncharted territory in so many ways," said Education Secretary Daniel French. He said the recovery ahead requires not only participation by state and local education personnel, but parents and communities as well.
Levine noted that federal approval of a vaccine for children under age 5, the last group lacking protection from the virus, is likely. If approved, immunizations for that group could start as early as next week. He said work is also being conducted on vaccines that target new variants that could be available for the fall.
Asked what he has learned over the course of the last two years, Gov. Scott responded, “So much has changed. From the very beginning we had no playbook, we didn’t know what to expect. In the beginning we didn’t know even how it was transmitted, much less how to counter that.”
Scott noted that there was a time when we all — incorrectly — thought COVID spread through transmission, and spent time wiping down surfaces. Instead, over time, we learned the virus was respiratory, and masks were mandated.
Levine said its also been a time of transition, from one variant to another, which can be unsettling to Vermonters. “Every time one of these new variants occurred it was a completely different strategy and management plan.”
He reiterated that COVID is not gone, just under control.
"I’d like to be more optimistic. But at the same time, with the virus not being eradicated from planet Earth we will see more renditions of it."