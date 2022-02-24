Standings
Trash-O-Matic (31-9), The Anythings (23-17), A Rose/Tulips (22-18), Stayin' Alive (22-18), Bowling Stones (22-18), 844s (18-22), Slow Movers (16-24), Good Times (5-35)
Week 7 Results
High Team Game: Bowling Stones — 684
High Team Series: The Anythings — 1,934
High Handicap Game: The Anythings — 865
High Handicap Series: The Anythings — 2,519
High Games (Women): Nancy Dalzell 192, Pat Bentrup 178, Diane Cooke 171
High Games (Men): Gary Montgomery 193 and 180, Chuck Adams 189 and 184 and 183, Warren Corriveau Sr. 187, Fred Bump 187
High Series (Women): Nancy Dalzell 480
High Series (Men): Warren Corriveau Sr. 595
High Handicap Game (Women): Pat Bentrup 247
High Handicap Game (Men): Jerry Dunham 255
High Handicap Series (Women): Diane Cooke 679
High Handicap Series (Men): Bob Uccello 630
200 Games: Jerry Dunham 228, Warren Corriveau Sr. 205
500 Series: Warren Corriveau Sr. 595, Chuck Adams 556, Jerry Dunham 549