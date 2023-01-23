Senior Solutions, Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont is the designated area agency on aging for Southeastern Vermont. Established under the Older Americans Act of 1973, we are 50 years young.
Our mission is to promote the well-being and dignity of older adults.
Our vision is that every person will age in the place of their choice, with the support they need and the opportunity for meaningful relationships and active engagement in their community.
What is Happening in Nutrition?
Senior Solutions raised $55,000 in a campaign to assist area Meals on Wheels providers. This netted a total of $110,000, thanks to a generous donor who matched all the funds raised by the end of December. Thank you to all who contributed to this amazing program.
News flash
Springfield Congregate Meals has expanded to five days a week.
Expanded hours in Wilmington
Good news: Our Senior Solutions 3SQVT outreach team has increased service hours in the Deerfield Valley. The hours at the old firehouse located at 18 Beaver St. in Wilmington have expanded to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday.
Here is the complete schedule for the next three months: Jan. 28, Feb. 9 and 23, and March 2 and 23. Help with 3SVT, fuel assistance, Green Mountain Power discounts and more will be available during our new hours. People are welcome to drop in. If you have questions on the more complicated Medicare/Medicaid and V-Pharm issues, call the HelpLine at 802-885-2669 in advance to set up an appointment. Our goal is that this schedule will make it easier for residents of the Deerfield Valley to access individual assistance. We hope to see you there.
Video interviews
"The Dangers Of Over-The-Counter Medications To Older Adults, with Dr. Tortolani," is watchable at brattleborotv.org/keeping-senior-solutions/ep-26-aging-and-medicine-dr-tortolani.
"An Inside The Life Of An Alzheimer’s Patient Turned Advocate, with Suzanne Colvin" is viewable at okemovalley.tv/senior-solutions-update-memory-caf%C3%A9?mc_cid=ce3605f1dc&mc_eid=014e4e1cca.
Memory Cafe in Brattleboro
Family caregivers and their family members are invited to participate in the Memory Cafe in the American Legion Post 5 at 32 Linden St., Brattleboro, VT 05301. Contact Victoria Alleman at valleman@seniorsolutionsvt.org or Valerie Stuart at vstuart@seniorsolutionsvt.org for dates. It is free and meets once a month, and is a place where family caregivers can gather with each other from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals bring a snack or light lunch and relax, while volunteers and staff engage with the loved ones who have been diagnosed with various levels of dementia or Alzheimer’s. Music, songs and games keep everyone in good spirits. The caregivers can be confident that their loved one fits in and is being kindly looked after. Knowing there is a social place where there is no judgement, and all are welcome takes the perceived stigma away from going out in public and re-connects the caregivers with others who can share experiences and support one another. At one of the meetings, a caregiver expressed her feelings of loneliness and another one said to her, ”You are not alone anymore!”
More nutrition updates
As of Monday, here is the reopening information on congregate meal sites:
Brattleboro: Brattleboro Senior Center, Monday through Friday at noon
Dummerston: Evening Star Grange, second and fourth Wednesdays, noon. Contact: Ruth at 802-254-1128, Larry at larrylynch@yahoo.com or Karen at dummerstongrange@gmail.com.
Grafton: The Chapel (Village Center) — CARES: Every Wednesday at noon. Kate at Bova237@gmail.com, or Joan at 802-368-7733 or jwcinat@gmail.com.
Hartford: Bugbee Senior Center, White River Junction, Monday through Friday, at noon, call before 11 a.m. to reserve a seat at 802-295-9068.
Ludlow: Black River Good Neighbors at Ludlow Community Hall, 37B Main St., first Thursday of the month. Contact Krey at 802-228-3663 or kkellingtonbrgns@gmail.com.
Newfane: The Newfane Church (on the Common) Meal is served the 2nd Thursday of the month. Contact newfanechurch@gmail.com.
Readsboro: Readsboro First Baptist Church (7030 Main St.). Meal is served the second Wednesday of the month. Contact Sandra at 413-424-5446.
Rockingham: Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.
Jamaica: Jamaica Community Church (Route 100), second Thursday of the month.
Springfield: Meals Center, Union and Southridge streets. Every weekday at noon.
Thetford: United Church (Route 5), North Thetford, fourth Thursday of the month. Contact Pat Pisano, govehillpisano@gmail.com or 802-785-4831.
Whitingham: Municipal Building, Jacksonville. Every Tuesday and Thursday at noon.
Woodstock: The Thompson Senior Center, Monday through Friday at noon.
If You Like to Search Websites ...
Visit seniorsolutionsvt.org, where you will find information on:
Resources, general aging and disability resources, caregiving resources, health and well-being, fuel assistance, advance care planning, Alzheimer’s disease, assistive devices, driver safety, exercise, emergency preparedness, food assistance, financial assistance, programs for food, Meals on Wheels, community meals, lifelong learning (GetSetUp), Medicare, mental health, vision care, vocational rehab, housing and moving, legal and financial resources, caregiver support grants, volunteer visitor programs and so much more.
Keep an eye out each week for more updates and information on services and programs that Senior Solutions is providing to adults 60 or older or disabled in Southeastern Vermont. We all want to age successfully.