BRATTLEBORO — A video montage of monologue and song by six area performers filmed by Brattleboro Community Television premieres simultaneously on BCTV and YouTube Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The free showing of “SOLOs Episode 3: From Paradise to Hell on Earth” ends with an online session at 8:15 p.m. where audience members will have a chance to chat with cast, directors, producers and technical staff. Each episode of SOLOs is a co-production of the Rock River Players and the Hooker-Dunham Theater, filmed on the Hooker-Dunham stage.
Rock River Players’ Bahman Mahdavi produced episode 3, the third in a series of programs of public domain and original works. Conceived and launched by Mahdavi and Hooker-Dunham director Jon Mack, SOLOs is proving to be a welcome COVID-time alternative to live performance.
SOLOs episode 3 includes Stewart McDermet in four excerpts from Edgar Lee Masters’ 1915 “Spoon River Anthology,” Annie Landenberger and Thomas Ely in excerpts from Mark Twain’s diaries of Adam and Eve, T. Breeze Verdant performing “Legacy (Grandfather, Father, Son)” and more.
To request links to the YouTube video and to the talk-back, write info@hookerdunham.com or info@rockriverplayers.org. Both the Friday premiere and the talk-back following are free of charge and the sharing of links is encouraged.
Next in the SOLOs lineup: Episode 4, premiering the first week in February, features local filmmaker, philosopher, and circus performer Bill Forchion in his original piece, “Spirit Dance, a Conversation with the Ancestors.” Later in February, SOLOs will present an original tenor saxophone performance by recording artist and frequent Yellow Barn contributor, Travis Laplante. Two more episodes of sets of monologues will air in March. One consists entirely of original works, while the other features performers stretching the artificial boundaries of gender roles.”