SOUTH LONDONDERRY — The South Londonderry Free Library is celebrating National Dog Day this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10:30 a.m.
Children visiting the library during the event will get to hear stories about dogs, make dog–themed crafts, participate in a scavenger hunt, and meet long-faced dog friends Mags and Zecora.
National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by pet and family lifestyle expert, animal rescue advocate, and author Colleen Paige to encourage adoption of shelter dogs, as well as the appreciation of dogs who serve human wellbeing through acts such as detecting bombs and assisting disabled people. Aug. 26 was chosen as the date to commemorate the day Paige's family adopted her first dog, named Sheltie, when she was 10 years old.
Included among the organizers' rescue partners are the Best Friends Animal Society and the Humane Society of the United States. National Dog Day was written into New York state legislation in 2013.
Since the first National Dog Day was held in 2004, approximately one million dogs have been saved through adoption nationwide. The effort is now also expanding to other countries, according to www.nationaldogday.com.