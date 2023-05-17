MANCHESTER — The Southern Vermont Arts Center will host the Hip Hop Dance & Design camp from June 19 to 23 for children 10 and older. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Instructor Teri Andersen will offer an introduction to fun and funky Hip Hop Social dances, as well as B-Boy/Girl foundations in breakdancing. Campers will learn hip-hop dance techniques, dance vocabulary and dance concepts. They will also get creative, working with costume and stage design.
Through celebrating and embracing hip-hop culture, campers will have fun creating projects that express their own styles.
The cost for SVAC members is $230, and $285 for non-members. Scholarships are available. Contact Erin Kaufman 802-367-1306 or ekaufman@svac.org.
Andersen has been the owner of Mountain Community Arts LLC since September 2022 after teaching hip-hop dance and yoga at the former Mountain Community Yoga since 2016. She was the visual arts teacher at the Mountain School at Winhall for 10 years and has worked in arts education for over 20 years. She earned her 200-hour certification in hip-hop yoga dance through Honest Yoga Center and B-tru Dance Center in South Burlington.
Hip-hop yoga dance is an expression that blends her two favorite movement types — dance and yoga asana (postures).
SVAC is at 860 SVAC Drive / West Road, Manchester. For more information, visit svac.org.