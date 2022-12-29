Bennington Family Housing via Shires Housing, in partnership with the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless, received $500,000 Thursday to complete the renovation of seven existing housing units within a main house and create two additional housing units along with office space in an outbuilding to provide a permanent home for Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless. Pictured here is the Applegate Apartments in Bennington, where Shires Housing has housed homeless people during the pandemic.