BENNINGTON — Southern Vermont communities received a small windfall Thursday, as the governor's office announced the awarding of nearly $4 million in health and housing grants aimed at social pinch points exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Phil Scott's administration and his Department of Housing and Community Development said in a statement Thursday morning that the $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grants will go toward 12 projects statewide.
The grants — to be disbursed via the Vermont Community Development Program — will be used for boosting accessibility to community facilities, creating new mixed-income housing through renovations and home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.
Who got what?
The project awardees in Bennington, Windham and nearby counties include:
Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.: $1,754,694, Vermont’s Sole Proprietor stabilization grant program, to assist sole proprietors who have been impacted by COVID-19. This program will provide grants of $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 to qualifying sole proprietors. Funds may be used for working capital to cover business costs, such as rent, utilities, and for retrofitting or for technical assistance to meet COVID-19 requirements to re-open and remain open.
Bennington: $500,000, Bennington Family Housing via Shires Housing, in partnership with the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless, to complete the renovation of seven existing housing units within a main house and create two additional housing units along with office space in an outbuilding to provide a permanent home for Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless.
Bennington: $49,478, United Counseling Service of Bennington County Head Start Program, to install improved air quality systems and sealed-surface flooring for improved building sanitation in response to and prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
Bennington: $30,000, Berkshire Family YMCA School Age Program, to pay for start-up operational expenses, purchase of furniture, and provide sanitation/cleaning supplies to serve the evolving needs of expanded child care services in response to, prevention and preparation for the spread of COVID-19.
Bennington: $20,000, Sunrise Family Resource Center, to install split heat pumps and compressors throughout the four buildings to increase airflow and provide improved air quality in response to and prevention of COVID-19.
Brattleboro: $28,237, Brattleboro Housing Authority, for reimbursement of expenses directly related to the response, recovery and prevention of COVID-19 in its affordable rental housing units.
Brattleboro: $774,646, Windham and Windsor Housing Trust, to provide eligible households in Windham, Windsor, Washington, Orange and Lamoille counties that have been affected by COVD-19 with housing-related financial counseling and emergency payments for housing-related costs in the form of mortgage, rental and utility payment assistance.
Marlboro: $29,982, Marlboro Community Center, to replace the current HVAC system with a propane system fitted with HEPA and UV filters to meet federal guidelines and allow use by families affected by COVID-19, allowing use of the space during winter months when windows can not be opened to provide air flow, in an effort to respond and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Poultney: $83,478, town of Poultney, to construct an accessible outdoor walking track (5-feet wide by 350-feet long) and an outdoor 20-foot by 40-foot pavilion to expand the health and welfare programs once served inside the Young At Heart Senior Center building.
Rockingham: $20,000, town of Rockingham, to purchase equipment to allow outdoor events at the Connecticut River Byways Waypoint Interpretive Center, and improve ventilation in the interior. Funds also will be used to update the HVAC operating software to perform total air exchanges and exhaust after large crowds.
Rockingham: $25,000, Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, to purchase equipment to allow for social distancing in the designated downtown, including tents, and heating fixtures and lighting in an effort to respond and prevent the spread of COVID-19, and allow businesses to remain open.
The governor: 'A big difference'
“The Community Development Block Grant program is making a big difference in cities and towns across Vermont,” said Scott. “With these grants, we’re making important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, and economic development, all of which we need to do revitalize our communities.”
In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and U.S. Rep. Welch said: “This money will be used to create desperately needed affordable housing, assist individuals with disabilities and those struggling with substance use disorder, and support local businesses and nonprofit organizations hit hard by the pandemic. ... We look forward to seeing these projects strengthen communities and improve the lives of Vermonters across the state.”
Prior federal community block grant funding included $755,059 for recovery housing to assist individuals in recovery and build recovery homes, and an additional $8.8 million in grants to support businesses, public facilities and service programs that were negatively affected by the pandemic.
The state's Community Development Program awards close to $7 million annually in competitive grants to Vermont cities and towns. The grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Community block grants help communities to provide housing and suitable living environments for all residents nationwide. The money also is used to expand economic opportunities for people with low-to-moderate incomes, and for expanding critical community health and human welfare infrastructure.
In this latest round of funding, the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless withdrew from an additional HVAC grant.
For a full listing of all awardees, visit bit.ly/3IdFTuX.