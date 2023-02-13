WILMINGTON — Registration will open next month for the sixth annual Southern Vermont Economy Summit, to be held May 23 at The Hermitage Club in Wilmington.
This annual event is a time for community, municipal and business leaders across Southern Vermont to come together to think big, learn something new, ask questions and connect.
The 2023 Summit’s theme is “Forging Our Future.” With the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, there are unprecedented amounts of funding available for rural communities to carry out vital projects. At the same time, rising costs, tight local workforce and a statewide housing crisis are stressing the capacity of businesses, towns and community projects.
The program of speakers and workshops at the 2023 Summit is designed to give business, municipal and community leaders a fresh perspective. The Summit is the flagship event of the Southern Vermont Economy Project, which helps build capacity, expertise and shared resources across the Southern Vermont Economic Development Zone (Windham and Bennington counties).
To learn about past summits and access previous workshop presentation materials, visit sovermontzone.com/summit. Additional 2023 Summit information, including a link to register, will be posted to the site as it becomes available.
The Southern Vermont Economy Summit is co-hosted by Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies, Bennington County’s Rural Economic Development Group and Bennington County Regional Commission, on behalf of the Southern Vermont Economic Development Zone.
Sponsors of the 2023 event include Brattleboro Savings and Loan, The Hermitage Club, MSK Engineering, M&T Bank, VELCO, The Richards Group, Efficiency Vermont, Community College of Vermont, Weston & Sampson Engineers, Fidium Fiber and Engelberth Construction. Media sponsors include The Peak Radio, Front Porch Forum, Vermont Business Magazine, Vermont News & Media, Five Maples and GNAT-TV.
For more information about the event, or to become a sponsor, contact Southern Vermont Economy Summit program manager Meg Staloff directly at mstaloff@brattleborodevelopment.com.
You can enter your email to receive regular updates from the BDCC, including Summit information, at brattleborodevelopment.com/join-mailing-list.