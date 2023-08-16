In 1901, the Latchis family came to Brattleboro and built their first movie theater in 1920. Since then, The Latchis Theatre has built an incredible legacy in Brattleboro and the surrounding areas and has been iconic in the town for over 100 years. Delayed for one day by the Great New England Hurricane, aka The Long Island Express, the Grand Opening of the Latchis Memorial Theatre occurred on September 22, 1938. The non-profit Latchis Arts purchased the for-profit Latchis Corporation in 2003, and it currently operates as a multi-use venue that features a four-screen art deco theatre with first-run, arthouse, indie, and special film programs, as well as a live performance space, hotel, bar/venue, and retail spaces.
In addition to the theatre, the Latchis Memorial Building boasts a 30-room independent hotel serving tourists and all kinds of visitors and business travelers. Additional leased spaces include the Evan James jewelry store, The Latchis Pub & Underground, a retail store (coming soon!), Express Fluency (a language learning school), a studio of Vermont Public Radio, and several offices and studios. The stunning historical features of the building, hotel, and especially our Main Theatre are awe-inspiring.
Distinctive in its “Greco Deco” style, blending Art Deco elements with Greek-inspired decor, the Main Theatre stands as a testament to the Latchis’ uniqueness. While other theaters in the area typically focus solely on live events or film screenings, our establishment embraces a harmonious blend of both. Serving a wide and diverse audience, ranging from local movie-goers and patrons of all ages and economic backgrounds to tourists exploring the area, we have remained an invaluable asset to the community for 85 years. What truly sets us apart is the collaborative effort between our non-profit and for-profit entities, working hand-in-hand to create a remarkable cultural hub.
The Latchis takes immense pride in the positive impact we have on our community. Many of the special events we host serve as fundraisers for other organizations and causes, raising over $1 million in the past decade or so. All of us at the Latchis are grateful for the unwavering support we have received, which has enabled us to navigate through challenging times, including the pandemic. Unlike many theaters across the country, the Latchis has managed to weather the storm, a testament to the incredible support we receive from the local community.
What truly distinguishes our organization is the fact that we are not simply a faceless corporation. We comprise local individuals who are deeply rooted in the community. We value open collaboration and eagerly welcome new ideas and partnerships that further enrich the vibrant creative tapestry for which Brattleboro is renowned. Jon Potter, the Executive Director of Latchis Arts and Latchis Corporation, brings a wealth of experience from his journalism background, having spent 15 years at the Brattleboro Reformer, 11 of which he served as the Arts Editor. With a passion for supporting the creative sector, Jon’s role at the Latchis is nothing short of a dream come true, allowing him to forge meaningful connections within our community. Having previously worked closely with the arts community, Jon is uniquely qualified to foster the arts through the Latchis. We are always thrilled to embark on fresh collaborations and remain committed to the belief that together, we can make a positive difference in our community.
The Latchis Theatre stands as a beacon of cultural vibrancy in Brattleboro.. With our rich history, diverse programming, and strong community bonds, we invite you to be a part of that legacy.