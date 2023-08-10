From its humble origin in 1938 as the office of country doctor Carlos G. Otis, Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend has succeeded by building a team of care providers who are invested in the community they serve because it’s the community they live in.
“It’s old fashioned health care provided with high technology tools, combining the best of both worlds,” said Andrea Seaton, senior director of development and marketing.
The mission of Grace Cottage Hospital’s 200 employees is to provide compassionate, high-quality healthcare services to its community.
“Everyone at Grace Cottage is caring, professional, kind and personable,” said Gloria Hall, of Oxford, Conn. “The people are so kind and thoughtful. It’s the best hospital I have ever been in.”
While Grace Cottage is small compared to other hospitals around the state and country, its size makes possible the warm, individualized, and professional care upon which it has built its well-deserved reputation.
“Everyone there is so nice and knowledgeable,” said Donna Rice, of Grafton, about the care she received. “They’d do anything for you, and it’s nice because it’s small. Everyone I’ve come into contact with at Grace Cottage loves working there, and it shows.”
This year, Grace Cottage was named by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, and the Vermont Department of Commerce and Community Development and Workforce Research Group as one of Vermont’s Best Places To Work.
It was the only hospital in the state to receive that award in 2023.
And in 2022, Grace Cottage earned an “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” designation in the national Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index. Only two Vermont hospitals, Grace Cottage and the Veterans Administration Medical Center in White River Junction, earned “Top Performer” status with scores of 95 out of 100.
Dr. Otis opened Grace Cottage Hospital in 1949 with a bequest from Dr. Abel Grout, and is named after Grout’s wife, Grace.
From the beginning, the community was quick to respond with donations and fund drives, a spirit that continues to this day.
“It’s thanks to our very generous community that we’re able to raise about $2 million a year to help fund our operations,” said Seaton. Without that community support, she said, Grace Cottage couldn’t fulfill its mission of delivering comprehensive medical care in a kind and compassionate manner and couldn’t continue to attract quality care providers who want to both connect with the people they serve and to enjoy the quality of life offered by rural Vermont.
When Grace Cottage developed plans to renovate its Emergency Department, the community rallied in support, raising the necessary funds. With the project nearing completion Grace Cottage is setting its sights on building a new Rural Health Clinic to serve its expanding customer base.
In 2018, Grace Cottage recorded 20,000 patient visits, That number increased to 31,000 this past year.
“I came to Grace Cottage five years ago because I have a passion for community health,” said CEO and President Doug DiVello. “I think the reason for our hospital’s increasing success is our commitment to providing increased access to primary care. We have 13 medical professionals in our Grace Cottage Family Health Clinic who are providing over 31,000 patient visits per year, up from 20,000 just five years ago. We are firing on all cylinders, with increased demand in our Emergency Department and our outpatient physical and occupational therapy departments as well. We wouldn’t be able to provide all of this excellent care for our community if it weren’t for our loyal, skilled, and dedicated employees, who all work hard every day, sustaining and building upon our deep and abiding culture of compassionate and professional care for the communities we serve.”
Grace Cottage Hospital’s focus is on improving the overall health and wellness of the community it serves by offering preventive care, educational and wellness programs, mental health care, outpatient rehabilitation and a retail pharmacy.
Grace Cottage recognizes the importance of teamwork and collaboration among its staff members and actively fosters an environment where healthcare professionals work together effectively to provide the best care possible.
To learn more, visit gracecottage.org, call 802-365-9109, or email info@gracecottage.org.