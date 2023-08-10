The Vermont Hempicurian was located in downtown Brattleboro for four years before moving to a big old red Vermont barn on Marlboro Road in West Brattleboro, Vermont, in February 2022. A “One Stop Shop,” They expanded to include Vermont Grow Barn, selling soil, nutrients, tents, and lights for the cannabis grower. They are excited to offer legal adult-use cannabis in the Vermont Bud Barn. They will soon be opening their next venture, In The Weeds, which will be their own indoor cannabis cultivation facility. All these businesses are located in the same historic barn. They love the new space, and so will you. There is something for everyone here!
If you’re not sure why you should go to the Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro, VT, unlike others, you should know that they have been developing relationships with Vermont’s cannabis community for over five years. The Vermont cannabis community is unique in focusing on small growers instead of multistate operations with massive grow operations. The craft grower can spend more time with the plants producing a high-quality product with unique characteristics.
The goal at Vermont Bud Barn is to be your first choice for curated Vermont cannabis products. Feel confident in knowing we have selected what we feel are the best products from the finest producers. We believe in integrity and transparency, and our goal is to sell the best local craft cannabis on the market. That’s true for all of our products, including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and more. We have a great team of budtenders looking forward to helping you make the right choice. The Bud Barn is dedicated to helping every customer, whether you’re coming to us from here, in the Brattleboro area, surrounding areas like Keene, Hinsdale, Putney, or Wilmington, or from “away,” as we say in Vermont.
The Vermont Bud Barn offers a rare combination of consumer products from small local growers and grows products for those aspiring to harvest their own products. In the future, The Vermont Grow Barn plans to offer classes to help future growers hone their craft.
The atmosphere is comforting and casual. So, whether you’re going to a cannabis store for the first time or you go there often, you can expect a pleasant and meaningful experience. Our budtenders are passionate about educating our customers on cannabis in general and our products in particular. Their sister businesses, Vermont Hempicurean and Vermont Grow Barn, offer complimentary products, VH offers Vermont-produced CBD products, and VGB offers grow supplies so consumers can grow their own legal cannabis at home. They love to answer questions from curious consumers or people new to cannabis as well as legacy consumers.