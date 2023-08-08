Fulflex customers span the globe, and they pride themselves on their precision work in providing thin-gauge specialty elastics for the medical, industrial, textile, hygiene, food, and personal care industries. The company uses natural and synthetic polymers to produce the finest custom-manufactured elastic tapes and threads, which are used in a variety of apparel — swimwear, underwear, sportswear, children’s wear and in disposable diapers, health care products, fitted bedsheets, and many other elasticated products.
Their journey began in the US with its origins in Easthampton Rubber Thread Company, founded in 1863, and then subsequently founded Fulflex in 1932. They can trace the lineage of their company to the Maharashtra state in India, which stems from the Garware Business House, founded in 1933, the pioneers in nylon tire cords, plastics, polyester films, shipping, paints, ropes, and nets in the country. Garware and Fulflex came together to form Garware Fulflex in 2018, the global leader by far in their field of business. Until 2018, Fulflex was owned by Rhode Island-based The Moore Co., a family-run business that was founded in 1909. Fulflex factories and warehouses are located throughout Europe, North America, and the Asian Pacific region to respond rapidly to customers’ needs. Today, Fulflex has manufacturing facilities on two continents, exporting their products to over 85 countries globally.
Fulflex are thin gauge calendering experts and have unmatched product quality. Their consistency & reliability makes us the most trusted partner. They have distribution centers in the US and in all corners of the globe, including Honduras in Central America, Brussels (Belgium), and Hanoi & Ho Chi Min City (Vietnam), offering their global customers efficient lead times. They are proud to be the most preferred supplier to Fortune 500 companies.
The company’s elastic tapes and threads are designed to improve the user experience, optimizing comfort, fit, and performance. The products are flatter for better fit and appearance; thin and lightweight; soft and comfortable; high heat resistance; completely launderable; and nonshrinking — they retain their original size and tension after many washings. In addition, they will not stain or yellow most fabrics; are efficiently packaged and lubricated for trouble-free sewing; and are resistant to chlorine, suntan lotion, salt water, and perspiration. Many of the world’s leading brand names rely on Fulflex to provide suppleness, strength, stretch, comfort, and fit in the diverse range of products where Fulflex elastic is used.
Fulflex loves to continually stretch itself, going beyond, to develop custom products for customers to help them write their growth story. They understand what customers need, value customer relationships, and maintain trust by delivering on their commitments.
Production during the Covid pandemic increased exponentially, and demand has not decreased. They continue to expand, and the need for workers to grow. They anticipate future openings for machine operators, maintenance, and engineering positions.
“Fulflex is looking for individuals who pride themselves on having a strong work ethic and want to become part of the Fulflex family,” said Don Venice, vice president of operations. “Fulflex prides itself on its diverse culture and commitment to employee growth and success while having a presence in the global market.”
As such, Fulflex provides in-house training to help employees further develop the special skills necessary to work in the rubber industry. The salary ranges from $19.53 per hour to $23.72 per hour post-training, and the company offers a competitive benefits package that includes a comprehensive medical, dental, and vision plan, as well as 401(k) with a company match. How to apply: Walk-ins are welcome; stop in between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.; apply on Indeed.com or on the company website at fulflex.com.