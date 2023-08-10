Green Mountain Spinnery has been around for over 40 years and has prided itself on always being a worker-owned co-operative. Since its founding in 1981, they have been highly dedicated to designing and producing richly colored, must-touch classic and contemporary yarns. What began as a way to sustain local sheep (and even raised sheep themselves) has grown into a business that excels at custom yarn processing and continues to wow customers with the range and quality of its products as well as outstanding customer service.
To this day, the goals remain unchanged: to create the highest quality yarns, help sustain regional sheep farming, and find ways to use natural resources wisely. All of this is reflected in their manufacturing processes. Green Mountain Spinnery is one of the few Certified Organic wool mills in the United States. Their yarns are not processed with harsh chemicals and retain the natural qualities of the fibers they are made of. They have developed innovative ways to deal with waste products, including recycling.
Committed to the concept of thinking globally while acting locally, they also consider the environment by developing environmentally sound ways to process natural fibers. They spin custom yarn for fiber producers across the country (and many local farms), as well as a full line of yarns on offer for sale in the Mill Shop. Mill tours provide fiber enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to see how yarn is produced on vintage machinery. It’s almost like a trip back in time.
The Spinnery’s small shop offers all our yarns and knitting patterns as well as limited edition yarns and mill ends at reduced prices. The shop also carries needles, knitting books and magazines, and buttons. You’ll be able to see display models of Vermont Designer Patterns knit in Green Mountain Spinnery yarns. Most of the fibers used in their yarns — alpaca, mohair, wool, TENCEL®, and organic cotton — are grown in the United States.
Green Mountain Spinnery boasts a perfect rating on Google reviews. Here is what one reviewer had to say.
So whether you are a novice or an expert knitter, Green Mountain Spinnery has something for everyone. Stop by and see why this knit store has been beloved in the community for so many years.
Not to be missed is this year’s 1-91 Shop Hop (August 7-19, 2023). As one of 8 participating shops from New Haven, CT to Putney, VT, there is sure to be plenty of fun, fiber, and fantastic prizes. Please find more information by following Shop Hop’s Facebook page here!