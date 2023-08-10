My husband, Brian, our daughter, Chelsea, and I (Victoria Osborne) made the decision to relocate from Austin, Texas, to Vermont a few years ago (without ever having been to the state before) after finding this remarkable property. Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of organizing and managing a diverse range of events, from youth basketball expos to prestigious occasions for clients like the University of Texas and the United Nations. However, my heart truly belongs to hosting weddings. As my own husband and I didn’t have a wedding ourselves, it brings me immense joy to be able to share in the love and happiness of each couple’s special day.
With a history dating back to 1769, this dairy farm underwent a remarkable transformation in the 1960s when it evolved into an enchanting inn. Hosting weddings has been an integral part of this establishment since the 1980s. The property, originally built by Colonel William Williams, served as the foundation for the dairy farm, while the inn was founded by Isabel Hartenbach.
It is worth noting that our premises witnessed the very first romance and engagement in Marlboro. The house within these walls played host to the town’s initial courtship in 1770. Dinah Fay, who accompanied Colonel Williams’ family from Northburo, Massachusetts, crossed paths with Perez Stockwell, an established resident of Marlboro. Their union in the autumn of 1771 marked the first recorded marriage in Marlboro, a truly special milestone.
What sets us apart is our commitment to hosting only one wedding per weekend, ensuring that our guests can unwind and savor every moment with their loved ones. To further enhance their stay, we offer made-to-order breakfasts for our inn guests, featuring unique recipes such as potato chip omelets and pan-seared Irish steel-cut oats, all crafted with local ingredients. As the chef/owner, I infuse my Texas roots into our menu, including delightful breakfast tacos every Sunday and mouthwatering Texas BBQ for rehearsal dinners and other catering services. Not to be missed is my grandmother’s legendary Texas Sheet Cake, a cherished family recipe.
At our establishment, we prioritize creating a fun and relaxed atmosphere, which may understandably make some individuals apprehensive. However, rest assured that even though we enjoy ourselves, we maintain the utmost professionalism, ensuring seamless and fuss-free execution of our events. Our comprehensive packages encompass a wide array of services, including tables, chairs, linens, lighting, decor, a dedicated staff, buffet serving items, vintage mixed china or elegant white dishes, glassware, flatware, and the invaluable expertise of a day-of wedding/event coordinator. And that’s just the beginning!
While our historic inn harbors at least five resident spirits, including a mischievous child and a recent feline addition, their presence adds a certain charm. We occasionally hear gentle knocks, whispers in the air, footsteps echoing through the hallways, and even playful antics like the cat strolling across beds. Shadows dancing beyond closed doors and discovering money on freshly cleaned floors are among the more intriguing encounters. Numerous self-proclaimed psychics and sensitives have attested to the spirits’ contentment here, emphasizing the property’s profoundly positive energy—a sentiment I wholeheartedly share.
Our commitment to delivering exceptional service while working within our clients’ budgets sets us apart. We firmly believe that everyone should be able to realize their dream event without the burden of debt and excessive stress. As advocates of the local community, we proudly endorse and collaborate with outstanding vendors in catering, floral arrangements, photography, and music. Treating people with respect and grace is a core value instilled in me, owing to my Southern heritage and certainly a sense of hospitality that I share with my fellow Vermonters. It fills me with indescribable joy when a guest shares that they experienced “the best sleep in months,” compliments our delectable breakfast, or declares their wedding to be nothing short of perfection.
I find immense fulfillment when I can make others happy, which I suppose is a pretty great trait for an innkeeper to have. So whether you are planning your dream day or embracing the beauty of your local area, I am here to help you simply get away or to help you plan your dream day. Stop by the Inn and see what the fuss is all about!
Sincerely,
Victoria