WW Building Supply was established in 1969 in Newfane and named after our founder, Wayne White. We are proud to have a rich history deeply rooted in our local community. Over the years, we have evolved into a premier full-service hardware store and lumber yard, meeting the diverse needs of homeowners and construction professionals alike.
Our journey took its first evolution when Wayne White sold the business to Dick Raymo in the early 1970s. Dick Raymo, a visionary entrepreneur, opened and developed our Wilmington location and he continued to lead the growing company for over three decades. Today, under the ownership of Ed Druke, who has been an integral part of our team since 1985, WW Building Supply is thriving as a family-owned business committed to exceptional service.
With more than 50 years of history and just three local and family-focused owners, we have established a strong foundation in our communities. At WW Building Supply, we take great pride in our staff, who are dedicated and knowledgeable individuals driven by a passion for serving our customers. Their expertise, coupled with our extensive range of products, allows us to provide comprehensive solutions for all your building and maintenance needs.
What truly sets us apart is our focus on customer satisfaction. We believe that our success lies in the success of our customers. We actively invest ourselves in your aspirations, understanding your challenges, and celebrating your victories. With our tagline, “For all your building projects, no matter what size,” we stand by our purpose to serve you, regardless of the scale of your project. No challenge is too big or too small for us, as we are dedicated to providing personalized and attentive service that exceeds your expectations.
At WW Building Supply, we prioritize integrity in all our interactions. We will never sell a product in which we don’t wholeheartedly believe, and we provide transparent guidance, discussing the pros and cons of different purchasing decisions. Your trust and satisfaction are paramount to us, and we strive to foster long-lasting relationships built on mutual respect and honesty.
As your trusted partner, we understand that every project is unique. Our team is here to listen to your goals, offer advice, and provide the products and expertise necessary to bring your vision to life. And if we don’t have a specific item on hand, rest assured that we will go the extra mile to source it for you promptly.
Allow us to introduce Steve Wolf, our dedicated General Manager with six years of invaluable experience. Steve’s passion lies in business analytics, smart goals, and visionary growth. He embodies our commitment to fostering a work environment where every team member has a voice and a sense of belonging. His genuine appreciation for the real, local, and unique individuals in our community drives him to support our staff and assist our customers with unwavering dedication.
Experience the difference at WW Building Supply—a combination of exceptional customer service, superior quality materials, and a team of passionate experts ready to make your project successful. We invite you to visit our store or to contact us today to discuss your building needs. Together, let’s bring your vision to life.