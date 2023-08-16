Welcome! We would love to invite you to explore Malisun Boutique! We are thrilled to have you join our community of satisfied customers. At Malisun, we pride ourselves on offering unique products and gifts for every occasion, hand-selected by our dedicated owner, Kim Murray.
Kim’s journey is truly inspiring, starting from humble beginnings and growing her passion for handmade jewelry into a thriving business. Her hard work and dedication have led to the expansion of Malisun from a small studio to our current 4000-square-foot store in the Vermont Marketplace. We are honored to have Kim as our designer and the creator of two clothing lines, with Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters being our largest wholesale account.
Our selection of Vermont apparel is perfect for travelers seeking cozy sweaters, lightweight jackets, and comfortable outdoor wear. For women, we offer a range of clothing options, including loungewear, dresses, and everyday essentials, along with accessories to complete any look. Additionally, our jewelry collection features a variety of styles suitable for both everyday wear and special occasions. We have also recently expanded our Kid’s section, filled with fun graphic tees, pajamas, and accessories.
Malisun is more than just a store; we are committed to making a positive impact. We care deeply about the environment and our customers. Our primary goal is to provide you with exceptional customer service and ethically sourced merchandise at an affordable price point. We go the extra mile by planting trees with every purchase to help reduce our carbon footprint. We believe in setting an example of how businesses can be socially responsible while delivering excellent products and services.
Located conveniently off Exit 1 on I-91 in the Vermont Marketplace building, our boutique offers two spacious parking lots with ample free parking for our valued patrons. We invite you to visit our store and explore the unique finds that are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. Should you have any questions or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We look forward to serving you and being a part of your special moments.