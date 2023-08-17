The Good Spot is a wellness lounge owned and operated by Trish Naudon-Thomas and Chris Thomas, who are also the owners of Good Body Products. With over 10 years of experience as veterans of the Brattleboro Farmers Market, they have developed a deep passion for plants and education.
Trish and Chris have long harbored a dream of creating a wellness hub, and now that dream has become a reality. Good Body Products, their original venture, provided a natural foundation for expanding their offerings. Not only did Good Body Products set them up with the business acumen they needed to expand their business (Good Body Products ships worldwide and is one of the top CBD manufacturers in the US), it set a foundation for its local customer base. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their participation at the Brattleboro Farmers Market, they realized the limitations of being unable to engage with customers, share their herbal knowledge, or allow them to experience their products. This led them to enhance their website and actively search for a small retail space in the community. When they discovered the potential of the Good Spot location, they saw an opportunity to create more than just a retail space; they envisioned a wellness hub where the community could come and relax.
At The Good Spot, a diverse selection of locally crafted and organic wellness products awaits customers. The wellness bar offers an enticing range of beverages, including herbal elixirs, NA cocktails, teas, coffee, nitro, cold brew, and the option to add CBD to any drink. The lounge also boasts a team of highly skilled Massage Therapists, Reiki practitioners, and an in-house Herbalist. Live music performances, workshops, and exciting special events (TBA) contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of the space.
Trish and Chris’s aim is to create a unique and unparalleled experience for those seeking an alternative to traditional bars. Their vision was to establish a beautiful and safe haven that caters to people of all ages, providing them with healthier choices. The Good Spot is proud to be the only non-alcoholic wellness lounge in the area, offering a place where customers can enjoy CBD-infused beverages and indulge in a relaxing massage. The Happy Hour Friday Events from 5pm to 7pm have already gained popularity, featuring live music, workshops, tarot readings, entertainment, and complimentary tastings of new and healthy beverages. The team understands the desire for an early night’s rest and appreciates the importance of work-life balance, especially when chickens, dogs, kitties, and kids regularly get us all up at 5:30 am!
Within The Good Spot’s elegantly designed space, constructed using wood sourced from two local farms, customers can explore a wide array of locally hand-crafted wellness products. The lounge also establishes strong partnerships with trusted local suppliers, such as High Meadows Farm, Halifax Hollow, Deer Ridge Farm, Zach Woods Farm, and Good Body Farm, ensuring high-quality plant starters and ingredients, including CBD plants.
Among the diverse offerings, the Good Body Products line of CBD products stands out, with customers showing immense enthusiasm. Crafting these products is no small feat, particularly as CBD laws become more stringent for small-batch makers in Vermont. Nonetheless, Trish and Chris remain dedicated to producing exceptional CBD-infused goods.
Having spent over two decades honing their herbal knowledge, Trish and Chris are excited to share their expertise with the hope of making a positive impact. Trish, a third-generation herbalist, draws inspiration from her Abuelita’s traditional Mexican herbal practices and the healing plants of the Northeast, which she began exploring upon moving to the East Coast in 1990. In addition to their work at The Good Spot, Trish and Chris are also passionate musicians. Trish is a drummer and singer, Chris is a guitarist and singer, and they both perform with The Fantastic Partners and The Natch, and Chris also performs with his heavy metal band Lesion (from NYC). They are overjoyed to be able to blend their love for plants and music in a business built from the heart.
The community holds a special place in Trish and Chris’s hearts. They are grateful to be surrounded by knowledgeable community members with high standards who appreciate locally crafted products made with good intentions. The abundance of medicinal plants in the region allows for collaboration with local farmers and the opportunity to empower individuals on their wellness journeys.
Trish and Chris eagerly await the chance to welcome customers to The Good Spot, where they strive to provide an exceptional experience rooted in wellness, community, and genuine care.