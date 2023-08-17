With 20 years of experience, I am so excited that my business has exceeded my expectations after 3 and a half years in this warm and welcoming community. I opened in January 2020, and in an all too common refrain for businesses that opened around this time, I was mandated closed when Covid hit from mid-March to June 3rd, after only being open two and a half months. Not only did we manage to stay open, we somehow thrived thru Covid all by word of mouth, especially as people realized the importance of self-care during those trying times.
I grew up locally. David and Andrea Whitman were my mentors. I took their advice and moved away to go to a large cosmetology school and get experience in big city spas. After ten years at two of the top spas in central MA and many freelance makeup gigs, I moved back to the area with a dream to bring the Brattleboro area its first full-scale spa. By the 4 year mark, I will have gone from a 3 room mini spa with a renter and one employee to my dream spa.
Being a smaller-scale business at the time and all employees alternating hours to be the only ones in the space with a single client has really helped us grow and flourish. We are now working a normal schedule and can offer double pedicures and luxurious spa days. Every year since opening, we have added more space, services, and staff. We are delighted that demand outpaces our capacity, which is not a bad problem to have! Our next and hopefully final expansion will quadruple our space and staff to give the area its first full-scale day spa.
I am proud that I have continued to receive so many positive reviews, just like this one:
Our current offerings include pedicures, manicures, gel polish manicures, powder dip manicures, polygel tips, basic to advanced and holistic facials, eyelash extensions, lash lifts and tints, brow tints and lamination, full body waxing (specializing in Brazilians),
Electrodesiccation, microchanneling, cryo therapy (face and body contouring), epilfree permanent hair reduction, and more! Massage therapist on site. We are the only place in Brattleboro to offer many of our services. We carry infusion natural skin care made by Sarah, Skin Script RX, Hale and Hush, Procell, Illuminate, O2 Skin Tonic, Grande Lash, RD Alchemy, Togo Spa, Julie Mollo, Brooke Leanne, and more.
I am incredibly proud of our cleanliness, advanced skills, commitment to continuing education, and commitment to educating our clients on their service and home care.
We offer the cleanest pedi tubs in town, staff with advanced knowledge, and care for our clients. At Purple Sarah, you are more than a dollar sign and another body thru the door. We want you to know how much we value your business and tailor our services to each client’s individual wants and needs.
We book ahead and do not take walk-ins; our summer is booking up fast. Book in advance to get the day and time you’d like.
— Sarah Hunter, Owner,
Licensed Cosmetologist,
Licensed Esthetician