Founded by Ric Campman and Barbara Merfeld Campman, the River Gallery School has been a leading institution in the world of art for over 46 years. The school has occupied three locations over the years and is 17 years at its current location, the Wilder building on Main Street in Brattleboro, Vermont. They offer workshops, classes, and experiences designed to ignite creativity and explore artistic expression. With programs catering to individuals of all ages, from kids to adults, to kids at heart, including weekly classes and 1-2 day workshops. The school has become a trusted destination for those seeking to develop their artistic skills and tap into their creative potential.
The school boasts a team of accomplished teaching artists who specialize in a diverse range of visual media, including painting, drawing, printmaking, and encaustics. Their expertise and guidance provide students with a nurturing environment to develop their artistic abilities and delve into various forms of artistic expression. Through their teaching, River Gallery School aims to cultivate a vibrant and supportive artistic community. The River Gallery School is a long-standing organization in the area. Its history in Brattleboro as an Art School for All makes it a special place for creativity to thrive.
At River Gallery School, the belief that creative expression is essential for personal growth and enrichment lies at the heart of their mission. The school is committed to fostering inclusivity by providing equitable access to art education and experiences. Whether in the school’s studios, online, or at regional offsite venues, the programs are carefully designed to accommodate diverse schedules and preferences, offering classes and workshops during both daytime and evening hours on weekdays and weekends.
Visitors are welcome to explore the inviting atmosphere of the school’s office and studios during office hours, from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4:30 pm, where knowledgeable staff is available to enthusiastically assist and provide more information.
Vision:
River Gallery School of Art envisions a world where creativity and its expression hold significant value in people’s lives. The school strives for societies that embrace and appreciate the arts, recognizing the diversity of cultures and experiences they represent.
Mission:
River Gallery School’s mission is to foster an inclusive art-making community where individuals can discover and realize their creative capabilities to the fullest extent. By creating an environment that encourages self-expression, personal growth, and the exploration of artistic potential, the school aims to empower individuals to embrace and celebrate their unique creative journeys.