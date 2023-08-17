Shear Designs carries a wide array of products and a full menu of services to cater to everyone, from your daily needs to a great vegan line. At Shear Designs, you can get anything from a great cut from one of our highly trained stylists to our intense services like Brazilian blowouts, feed-in braiding, and a complete spa on our beautiful quiet second floor. We are proud to stay educated and to be able to offer such a variety of services.
Our business is so much more than a business. We are given the opportunity each and every day to make a difference in not only our customers’ lives but also enact change in the world. This can be seen in each stylist in how they treat their guests with the utmost personalized care. We really love it when a guest lets us know how they heard about all the community support we do with the charity events our salon puts on. This is especially true when they say this is why they came to our salon. We understand this is why we stand above, and we are so proud of all the work the brilliant creative teammates at Shear Designs do.
If a new guest were to ask what makes us still stand out after 28 years, we would reply, if you believe in it and when you are proud of it, success is already yours! We would like to extend a sincere Thank-You! for continuing to welcome Shear Designs into your lives.
About the Owner:
Joy Boyd started as a hairstylist in 1983 at 19 years old. She worked for Hair Affair for 12 years before deciding she wanted more creative control for herself and the people around her. Opening Shear Designs on April Fool’s Day in 1995 was the perfect day as “every fool must have her day.” she thought. Now 28 years later, She still loves very much what she does. It truly has to do with all the people I am surrounded by, and not just her wonderful staff. Her support also includes the support that she has at home. Her husband of 27 years, Eric, her 23-year-old daughter Myia & her wife Janet, and 16-year-old twins Blayne & Daytona. Life is very challenging, but between doing what she loves and being surrounded by people she loves, she knows that she is very blessed for sure.