As the spring bulbs push through the cold ground and into the sunlight, this is an excellent time to enjoy the coming warmth and take a break from the substances we may have relied on during the cold winter months.
Substances can be anything we use out of habit to comfort ourselves in times of stress, uncertainty, loneliness, or boredom. Examples include alcohol, cannabis, or caffeine.
People are encouraged to designate a weekend or an entire month this spring to take a break from alcohol. Several local restaurants and bars offer sophisticated mocktails for people who want to avoid alcoholic drinks and still want a fun night out.
Why? Because a fun night out is less about consuming the drink of choice than building memorable experiences.
Focusing on alcohol as an example, approximately six Vermont adults out of 10 had any alcohol in the past month (61 percent), according to the 2021 Vermont Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. This number is statistically higher than most adults in the US (52 percent).
But maybe alcohol isn't the substance you'd like to take a break from. Or maybe you'd like support around replacing substances such as sugar, cannabis, or caffeine with new experiences?
Check out the new website Substance Over Substances at: https://windhampartnership.com/sos/. Substance Over Substances is your resource for creating a life full of meaningful experiences (substance) without reliance on things that dilute or distract (substances) from authentic connections.
Change can be challenging, whether it's for a weekend, a month, or a lifestyle shift. Like beginning a new weightlifting workout, change requires new routines, new choices, and new effort. It can also bring new discomforts.
Suggestions for preparing to make changes can be found at the Substance Over Substances website. The site also lists the benefits of taking a break from substances and alternatives, such as swapping Golden Milk for coffee.
If you decide to designate a weekend or month as your substance-free experience, here are a few ideas to help prepare you:
1. Identify your potential triggers. Do you reach for that first cup of coffee as soon as the morning alarm rings? Do you regularly meet friends on Friday nights for a post-work cocktail? Plan beforehand for what you will do instead of Friday night drinks or your morning cup.
2. Set goals for what you want to achieve during your substance-free time.
3. Build your support group - or your Substance Over Substances Buddies - who can share your substance-free experiences.
4. Keep a cravings journal to record and reflect on your feelings, thoughts, and experiences.
Many people find that giving up a substance like alcohol has multiple positive benefits, such as better sleep, less brain fog, increased energy, steadier metabolism, and enhanced mood.
Still, others may experience difficulties when they try to go for a few days without alcohol, cannabis, or caffeine. Remember, substances can affect the brain as much as the body, leading to complex medical issues. Overcoming these issues is about more than simple willpower. If this is you, please connect with your support network, a medical professional, or resources like www.vthelplink.org or https://moderation.org/.
Taking time off from substances can help us appreciate that quitting is not always easy. This experience gives us the gift of being more understanding of people who may struggle with substance issues.