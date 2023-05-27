More Information

Tips for success:

1. Having a plan is essential. Don’t wait until you’re in an uncomfortable situation to develop your response to avoid a substance. It will not go well!

2. Understanding yourself and what causes urges to drink. “People, places, and things” is often mentioned for a good reason. The things and people you associate with drinking can derail your best intentions. Know what triggers you and either avoid them or prepare ways to cope.

3. Be prepared to say no. Have a script, honest or otherwise, that feels comfortable and sounds like you. Practice it until you feel confident. Don’t be surprised if most folks don’t push if you request another option.

4. Go substance-free with a friend. Having a partner or friend(s) can transform abstaining into an act of solidarity. Everybody benefits from an SOS buddy.

5. Plan fun, substance-free activities. Windham County is full of excellent recreation opportunities. Check out your library for free passes to local cultural sites and recreational sites.

Or, if you’re not interested in going out, you could host a mocktail mix party! Find recipes at https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/how-to/g785/best-mocktail-recipes/.

6. Have some tools to cope with cravings. Cravings rarely last more than 20 minutes. Tools such as distracting yourself, breathing exercises, mindfulness, and dancing to your favorite music can get you through those 20 minutes.

7. It doesn’t have to be April or May. Whether you are sober curious, or looking for a month-long challenge, it is essential to remember that you can do a substance-free weekend, week, or month any time of the year.