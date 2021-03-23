BRATTLEBORO — Twin Valley's Luke Rizio, who placed second at the Nordic state meet in Craftsbury, is one of 10 area skiers named to a Southern Vermont League first team.
Joining him in the All-Star boys lineup are Brattleboro's Nolan Holmes, Tenzin Mathes, Sam Freitas-Eagan and Magnus von Krusenstiern. The Colonels finished third in their finale with 92 points.
Making it onto the SVL Girls First Team are BUHS student-athletes Katherine Normandeau, Ava Whitney, Sylvie Normandeau, Hazel Wagner and Alina Secrest. The Colonel girls wound up fifth in the state meet.
SVL Boys First Team: Brattleboro — Nolan Holmes, Tenzin Mathes, Sam Freitas-Eagan, Magnus von Krusenstiern. Twin Valley — Luke Rizio. Mount Anthony Union — Riley Thurber, Peter McKenna, Finnegan Payne, Silas Rella-Neill. Rutland — Brady Geisler.
SVL Girls First Team: Brattleboro — Katherine Normandeau, Ava Whitney, Sylvie Normandeau, Hazel Wagner, Alina Secrest. Mount Anthony Union — Eden White, Maggie Payne, Sadie Korzec, Chloe Stitcher, Elyse Altland.