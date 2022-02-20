BRATTLEBORO — After watching his home country lead the way with 16 gold medals at the Winter Olympics, Ole Kristian Baarset followed suit.
The 20-year-old from Norway soared 101.5 meters on Saturday and then 100.5 on Sunday to win both the Pepsi Challenge and Fred Harris Memorial Tournament at the Harris Hill Ski Jump's 100th anniversary event.
A record crowd cheered and rang cowbells as competitors took off one-by-one, with judges paying attention to form, distance and the landings.
"We stood on the stairs for a little bit and watched them fly past. My little guy (age 9) was in awe, and wants to try it now," said Carrie Bonnivier Snyder, who took her two kids to the event for the first time.
Former Brattleboro Union High School student Spencer Knickerbocker earned a score of 179.5 on Sunday to finish third in the Masters class. Chris Lamb, who broke the hill record in 2010, placed second.
"Today was a satisfying day, especially since they were my first jumps in two years," stated Lamb following Saturday's action. "We were lucky to have the competition given the tricky weather, and I was happy to have a couple sturdy and long jumps. Most of all, just excited to be on the hill with old friends and jumping for a great crowd."
Unseasonably warm temperatures on Thursday forced Friday's 100th anniversary celebration to be moved to Whetstone Station's parking lot. The snow on Saturday would then cause a two-hour delay.
"Todd (Einig) was super welcoming. I was super impressed with the crowd, the event and the community. This hill's awesome," said Team Alaska coach Zak Hammill, who traveled here from Anchorage with five of his jumpers.
Ronen Woods led the squad by winning the Men's U20 division on Sunday, but it was a fall by Rueben Vetsch that had everyone's attention the day before.
"He is fine. It was just a little spill. There was some wind and snow when he went," noted Hammill.
On Sunday morning, the competitors and Brattleboro's Junior Jumpers were all introduced, former Harris Hill athletes were recognized, there was a special moment taken to remember the late Bernie Wells, BUHS graduate Kristina Meima sang the national anthem, and Jim Caldwell was officially inducted into the Vermont Ski and Snowboarding Hall of Fame.
Seven females battled it out on the hill while rising star Ava Joyal looked on. Anna Zigman would prevail thanks to leaps of 67.0 and 69.5 meters.
"It was a great day — not only because we had a true Vermont winter day, but also fun to see many old friends who came home to celebrate the 100th year," said Stephanie Huestis, who checked out the action on Saturday.
Coach Scott Smith and his competitors from Illinois arrived here on Thursday and stayed at the Holiday Inn. The seven of them had dinner at 99 on Friday.
Isak Nichols won the men's U16 class with a leap of 87 meters to pace that squad on the first day of competition. Teammate Hunter Gibson would place third in the Open class behind Norway's dynamic duo of Baarset and Anders Ladehaug.
"The event went good. All in all, it went pretty good. The hill turned out well," said Smith.
Forty-four total jumpers participated at the Cedar Street location, including competitors from Slovenia, Iceland and Norway — a country that led the world with 37 total medals in Beijing.
Saturday's results
Women U16: 1. Ella Wilson, 2. Eva Minotto, 3. Haley Brabec.
Men U16: 1. Isak Nichols, 2. Sawyer Graves, 3. Nathan Krotz, 4. Elias Oswold, 5. Arthur Tirone, 6. Austin Johnson, 7. Rueben Vetsch, 8. Ryder Olden, 9. Nathan Rind, 10. Eli Larkin, 11. Dylan Amy, 12. Ethan Maines, 13. Rudger Klug, 14. Owen Park, 15. Tyler Philips, 16. Ian Carmack.
Women U20: 1. Kai McKinnon, 2. Anna Zigman, 3. Estella Hassrick, 4. Macey Olden.
Men U20: 1. Thomas Miller, 2. Ronen Woods, 3. Angelo Goodwin, 4. Root Roepke, 5. Jack Kroll, 6. Mitchell Penning, 7. Liam Nichols, 8. Schuyler Clapp, 9. Skylar Amy.
Masters: 1. Cooper Dodds, 2. Christopher Lamb, 3. Colin Delaney, 4. Spencer Knickerbocker, 5. Patrick Amone.
Open: 1. Ole Kristian Baarset, 2. Anders Ladehaug, 3. Hunter Gibson, 4. Ugh Rosar, 5. Zak Silih, 6. Anton Oyvindsson, 7. Lucas Nichols.
Sunday's results
Women U20: 1. Anna Zigman, 2. Kai McKinnon, 3. Eva Minotto, 4. Estella Hassrick, 5. Macey Olden, 6. Haley Brabec, 7. Ella Wilson.
Men U20: 1. Ronen Woods, 2. Thomas Miller, 3. Sawyer Graves, 4. Isak Nichols, 5. Nathan Krotz, 6. Skylar Amy, 7. Root Roepke, 8. Schuyler Clapp, 9. Elias Oswold, 10. Rueben Vetsch, 11. Angelo Goodwin, 12. Tyler Phillips, 13. Liam Nichols, 14. Mitchell Penning, 15. Jack Kroll, 16. Arthur Tirone, 17. Ryder Olden, 18. Nathan Rind, 19. Dylan Amy, 20. Ethan Maines, 21. Eli Larkin, 22. Rudger Klug, 23. Owen Park, 24. Ian Carmack, 25. Austin Johnson.
Masters: 1. Cooper Dodds, 2. Chris Lamb, 3. Spencer Knickerbocker, 4. Patrick Arnone.
Open: 1. Ole Kristian Baarset, 2. Anders Ladehaug, 3. Hunter Gibson, 4. Ugh Rosar, 5. Anton Oyvindsson, 6. Henry Johnstone, 7. Zak Silih, 8. Lucas Nichols.