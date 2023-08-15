BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Hockey Association Squirts 10U hockey team hung the 2022-2023 championship banner at Nelson Withington Skating Facility on Sunday.
The 10U team won the Greater Springfield Ice Hockey League championship with a 5-0 victory over Pioneer Valley at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield, Mass. in March.
Teddy McKay scored two goals in the game to lead the team. Gavin Robinson, Vinny Doell and Brantley Wright also scored goals as the Squirts avenged three losses to Pioneer Valley earlier this season.
The win secured the first GSL title for Brattleboro.
Brattleboro advanced to the championship game with a 3-1 win over Westfield Black.