BRATTLEBORO — Abby Towle completed another hat-trick.
After breaking Leland & Gray's scoring record on the pitch with 73 goals and helping the Rebels win the Division 4 state championship, the senior midfielder was named All State.
She joins Leland & Gray's Parker Richardson, Trevor Stillwagon, Ainsley Meyer and Mary Sanderson on that list. Brattleboro's Ozzie VanHendrick, Paul "the Wall" McGillion and Willow Romo were also selected All State, as were Twin Valley's trio of Cody Magnant, Garrett Cunningham and Liam Wendel.
VanHendrick, who was recently voted Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Fall, scored 15 goals to lead the Colonel boys offensively this year. Keeper Liam Wendel recorded seven shutouts for the Wildcats.
In Manchester, Towle scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Proctor. Meyer was one of the leaders for the champs, while Sanderson found the back of the net seven times on the year.
The Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team's accomplishment was clearly this area's sports story of the fall, since it ended a 31-year drought. Maggie Parker (10 goals, 11 assists) and goalie Makaila Morse also had amazing seasons for the undefeated Rebels, with the latter shutting out all three playoff foes and only giving up 10 tallies all season.