CASTLETON — Bellows Falls goalie Mary Wallace will be on one side and Brattleboro defender Ava Cutler on the other for Saturday's North-South field hockey game at Castleton University at 3 p.m.
Wallace made two saves to earn a shutout when the Terriers nipped Colchester 1-0 in overtime in a Division 1 quarterfinal. Cutler had a highlight steal during a game against then three-time defending state champion Windsor.
Woodstock's Hannah Gubbins, who scored the only goal in the Division 2 title tilt this fall, is also in the South's corner. After helping their team win it all in D-3, Montpelier's Eli Muller and Hanna Grasso will play for the North.
Prior to that heavyweight fight between some of the best seniors in the state, a trio of Rising Star contests are on the undercard. Those round robin games for standout underclassmen will begin at 12:30 p.m., 1:10 p.m. and 1:50 p.m.
Brattleboro's Mallory Newton will team up with BF's Ava LaRoss and Izzy Stoodley on the White squad. Brattleboro's Emma Gragen and BF's Gracie McGinnis will play for Light Blue. Emma Bazin (Terriers), Erika Favreau (Colonels), Erika Fletcher (Colonels) and Livie Clough (Terriers) have all been named to the Neon squad.