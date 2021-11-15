BRATTLEBORO — Area sports fans have plenty of reasons to be thankful this fall.
They got to see the Bellows Falls varsity football team run the table. They watched the Leland & Gray girls reach the soccer finals for the first time in 30 years. There was the BF stickers’ 27-game winning streak. And, they even witnessed Twin Valley’s John Werner Tournament title.
Along the way, 11 different students earned a weekly honor and are now in the running for Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Fall Season and a $25 gift certificate from The Marina. Those standouts, each listed with the reason why they were originally nominated, are shown below. Voting on the reformer.com poll will conclude on Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.
Jed Lober
BF’s senior running back carried the ball 11 times for 177 yards and one touchdown versus Brattleboro in the season opener.
Magnus von Krusenstiern
The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys soccer player tallied twice and also set a goal up during a 4-2 win over Woodstock.
Jenna Dolloph
The junior captain was on fire during the Bellows Falls varsity girls soccer team’s 2-1 victory over Long Trail, converting on a penalty kick and later scoring on a breakaway.
Harrison Gleim
The Purple Gang’s ball carrier scored three touchdowns during his team’s 56-0 rout of Fair Haven.
Jonathan Terry
On his dad’s birthday, the Bellows Falls quarterback had a pair of rushing touchdowns and also returned a punt to the house during an easy win over Milton.
Sadie Scott
She tallied twice to help the undefeated Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team to a 5-2 victory over Otter Valley.
Luke Rizio
The Twin Valley varsity boys soccer player converted on a penalty kick during a match against MSJ.
Stephanie Ager
The Bellows Falls cross-country runner won the varsity girls race in a time of 19:21 at the Southern Vermont League Championships.
Tristan Evans
Brattleboro’s wide receiver caught nine passes for 154 yards and a touchdown during a Division 2 playoff game against Lyndon.
Maya Waryas
She set up Sadie Scott’s game-winning goal in a Division 1 field hockey semifinal and then had the lone tally for the BF stickers in the state championship game.
Jeb Monier
When the Purple Gang beat MAU for all the marbles on Saturday, the running back ended up with 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns.