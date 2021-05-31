BRATTLEBORO — Jennifer Smith, who started running just two years ago with her puppy Wilkes, won the three-mile race in 21:33 during Week 3 of the Red Clover Rovers Virtual Fun Run Series.
"I just love running. It makes me so happy and feel great," said the Brattleboro resident.
In order to participate in the fourth week’s free races, simply run one or more of the marked courses on Upper Dummerston Road between May 24 and May 30. You can register and post your results on the RunSignUp site by May 30 at 5 p.m.
The complete Week 3 results are shown below.
1-Mile
1. Charlotte Gifford 7:42, 2. Molly Storm N/A.
2-Mile
1. Scott Hamm 16:28, 2. Connie Burton 24:12, 3. Casey Young 35:54.
3-Mile
1. Jennifer Smith 21:33, 2. Tony Blofson 25:04, 3. Will Riney 28:02, 4. Shane Covey 28:59, 5. Kassie Rubicons 29:52.
2.4-Mile Trail Run
1. Charlotte Gifford 22:05, 2. Diana Todd 29:13, 3. Serge Pouliot 39:09.