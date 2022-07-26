BRATTLEBORO — When head coach Chad Gundry noted that his team was "not even close" to being done yet after capturing the District 2 championship banner, he wasn't kidding.
The undefeated Brattleboro 12-year-old Little League All Stars are now just one victory away from representing Vermont in the New England Tournament. They will face the Williston-Connecticut Valley North winner for all the marbles on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Saint Albans.
After going 6-0 in games against Rutland and Bennington, Gundry's squad outscored the boys from Bradford 5-1 in its states opener. With Jaimie Scanlon going live on Facebook for all of the Brattleboro backers, Senji Kimura was lights out – 15 strikeouts, a walk, a one-hitter, a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.
"Go Senji!!!" Marty Vintinner Fuller commented during the action.
"WooHoo!" wrote Pat Scanlon.
Ryan Peloso and Kason Gundry would then split the pitching duties for the locals during a 4-2 win over Williston. Briar Cutting went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot and Peloso hit his fifth homer of the postseason.
If Brattleboro is able to advance to the regionals, it will be in a bracket with Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire (Connecticut and Rhode Island will compete with New York and New Jersey for the Metro crown this year). Here is a look at some of the other top performers throughout New England.
Tyler Boiani belted a two-run double to help Portsmouth to a 7-5 victory over North Kingstown-Wickford in Rhode Island's winners' bracket final on Monday. He was the winning pitcher and helped himself with a two-run homer during a 3-2 win over Cumberland in the opening round.
Jacob Plodzik hit a three-run homer against Portsmouth, sending Concord to the New Hampshire State Tournament. The slugger crushed a grand slam earlier on in district play.
Sebastian Herrera went 3-for-5 and drove in four runs to power Pittsfield American to a 15-12 win over Leominster, punching a ticket to the Massachusetts State Tourney. P.A. won its other district contests 7-2, 12-1 and 12-2.
Will Ryan held his foes scoreless in 5.1 innings of work, leading Fairfield American to the Connecticut State Tournament via a 2-0 victory over Ridgefield. He fanned four and scattered four hits on the day.
Caden Karam and Gavin Hughes combined for 17 strikeouts and a no-hitter as Bangor bashed Five Town 9-2 in a Maine State Tournament winners' bracket semifinal.