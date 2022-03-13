BRATTLEBORO — Trenton Rumrill is now in a battle royal.
The Bellows Falls wrestler is squaring off against a girl whose best move is called "the slapshot" and 11 other area students who like their chances when going one-on-one inside of a gym.
The 13 Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week winners are shown below, along with why they were originally nominated. Whichever one receives the most votes on the reformer.com poll, which will close on March 20 at 9 a.m., will take home a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
Maggie Parker (Leland & Gray) had five points and four steals in the first round of her school’s Tip Off Tournament. She then scored eight points in a second-round contest.
Jonathan Terry (Bellows Falls) racked up 11 points and 14 rebounds when the Terriers faced MSJ in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament finals.
Laura Kamel (Bellows Falls) pumped in 22 points to power the Bellows Falls varsity girls' basketball team to a 41-19 rout of Mill River.
Trenton Rumrill (Bellows Falls) pinned a couple of opponents for the Springfield wrestling team in the heavyweight division. The Bellows Falls student took care of Middlebury’s Berkley McDerment and Lebanon’s Keegan Fredette.
Chloe Givens (Brattleboro) moved very well without the ball and scored 13 points to lead the Brattleboro varsity girls to a thrilling 41-35 hoops victory over Windsor.
Aden Bernard (Leland & Gray) ended up with a team-high 14 points when the Leland & Gray varsity boys' basketball team topped Poultney 43-32.
Alex Carpenter (Brattleboro) scored 10 consecutive points off the bench in the second quarter as the Brattleboro varsity boys' basketball team pulled away for a 54-38 victory over Windsor.
Mary Sanderson (Leland & Gray) scored 14 points for the Leland & Gray varsity girls' basketball team in a 51-32 rout of Mill River.
Owen LaRoss (Bellows Falls) finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Bellows Falls varsity boys' basketball team versus Rivendell.
Raena Sanderson (Leland & Gray) blocked a couple of shots, made a 3, and also scored in the paint to help the Rebels hold on for a 41-29 win over Green Mountain during the annual Hoops for Hope game in Townshend.
Jamison Nystrom (Bellows Falls) piled up 12 points, four rebounds and three steals when the Terriers trounced Leland & Gray.
Jack Cravinho (Bellows Falls) paced the Terriers with 13 points during an overtime game against undefeated Rivendell.
Grace Bazin (Bellows Falls) assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime when the Hartford varsity girls’ ice hockey team defeated U-32 in a Division 2 semifinal. She also lit the lamp in regulation for the Hurricanes.