BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School bowlers Ben Diamondstone and Cobe Mager are both aiming for a third consecutive Vermont Individual Tournament appearance.
"The two standouts coming into this season would be Ben Diamondstone and Cobe Mager. They're both seniors entering their third season on the bowling team. They've both qualified for the individual tournament the past two seasons," said BUHS coach Will Bassett, noting that the special event invites the best 32 bowlers in the state to compete.
Thirteen other students have also signed up for the 2021 Brattleboro bowling team.
"In general, our team brings back most of our strongest bowlers from last season. We have a large group of seniors who have been on the bowling team for three years now, and I truly believe we can be a contender with some of the better teams in the state," Bassett mentioned.
Fair Haven is the defending state champion, having defeated South Burlington in the 2020 finals. The sixth-seeded Colonels were upset by No. 11 Hartford in a quarterfinal match.
"Overall, I think we will be a stronger team this season because of our depth. With all our returning seniors plus a few younger players, we hope to be a very competitive team this year in whatever setting our matches end up taking place," stated the BUHS coach.
Brattleboro roster: Coach — Will Bassett. Bowlers — Tess Bogart, Adelaide Smith, Kiera Stockwell, Thomas Bell, Kelton Mager, Tucker Sargent, Isaac Finnell, Amanda Rodriguez, Ben Diamondstone, Alex Favreau, Maxine Hlavaty, Cobe Mager, Lucy Parks, Lauren Stockwell, Katrina Tao.