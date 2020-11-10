BRATTLEBORO — After scoring during a shootout to help the Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team beat Proctor in the Division 4 state championship game, Colin McHale, Izaak Park and Finn Fisher were all named to the Southern Vermont League's C Division First Team.
It was the second title in a row for the Wildcats. McHale finished his varsity career with 70 goals and 39 assists, Park found the back of the net eight times this season, and Fisher set up nine tallies as a senior.
Fourteen other area soccer players were also named to an SVL First Team. Leland & Gray's Chris Barton was named the C Division Boys Coach of the Year.
A Division Boys 1st Team
Brattleboro — Ayoub Lajhar, Alex Lier, Magnus Von Krusenstiern, Keegan Allembert, Paul McGillion. Burr and Burton — Duncan Chamberlain, Luke Lehman, Jayden Bloom. Rutland — Carter Stearns, Oliver Hamilton, Jaden Kelley. Mount Anthony Union — Jordan Gardner, Nae Potter, coach Mike Molloy.
C Division Boys 1st Team
Leland & Gray — Riley Barton, Matt Emerson, Luke Parker-Jennings, coach Chris Barton. Twin Valley — Izaak Park, Coline McHale, Finn Fisher. Springfield — Jared Pugh. Mill River — Tyler Corey, Cameron Smith. Arlington — Lewis Whalen, Dominic Whalen. Rivendell — AJ DeBois, Kyle Carter.
A Division Girls 1st Team
Brattleboro — Willow Romo, Kiki McNary. Burr and Burton — Willa Bryant, Charlotte Connolly, Isabelle Connolly, Carol Herbert. Mount Anthony Union — Chloe Cichanowski, Antonia Pellon. Rutland — Kendra Sabotka, Camryn Kinsman, Justine Peters, coach Lori McClallen.
C Division Girls 1st Team
Leland & Gray — Carly Lane, Abby Towle. Bellows Falls — Emma Graham. Windsor — Elliot Rupp, Evelyn Page, Adi Prior. Green Mountain — Kim Cummings, Eva Svec, Tierney O'Brien, Alex Hutchins. White River Valley — Blake Southworth, Fiona Vaillancourt. Rivendell — Kylie Taylor, Cora Gay.
D Division Girls 1st Team
Twin Valley — Tiffany Spiegel. West Rutland — Kiana Grabowski, Serena Coombs. Long Trail — Molly Sanderson, Andrea Marcus. MSJ — Taylor Blodorn, Emma Blodorn, coach Lori Patterson. Sharon Academy — Lydia Eastmann, Abigail Gross. Proctor — Maggie McKearin, Laci French, Jasmine Traverse, Hope Kelley, Isabel Greb.
Area 2nd Teamers
Brattleboro — Ben Diamondstone, Camilla Shapiro, Brianna Paul, Cameron Allembert, Syliva Normandeau, Bella Powell. Twin Valley — Ayden Loos, Haley Cole. Leland & Gray — Jordan Persson, Dylan Greenwood, Ansley Henderson, Ainsley Mayer. Bellows Falls — Elijah Ghia, Sydney Bazin, Abby Broadley.