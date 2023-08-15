WINCHESTER, N.H. — The 18th annual Senior Olympics will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Applewood Center.
For the first time in three years the event will be held live. However, the event will also continue to be held virtually as well for teams that are unable to attend in person.
The number of live teams will be limited to 15 this year on a first-come-first-serve basis. After the first 15 teams, all other teams will be registered to compete virtually.
All teams participating virtually will have shirts and participant medals delivered prior to the event. Anyone competing virtually who wins a medal will have the medal mailed to them the day after the event. Those present for the live event will be presented with medals at the closing ceremonies.
This year’s four events will be: Name that tune, horseshoes, bowling and wheelchair slalom.
Virtual teams will receive event day information upon registering. Virtual teams will receive a Senior Olympic kit before Sept. 7. Included in the kit will be t-shirts, a team banner, score sheets, a program and specifications for measuring out the bowling, horseshoes and the map for the wheelchair slalom.
The cost for participants in the live event will be $125 for six participants. The fee will include a participant medal, t-shirt, light continental breakfast, BBQ lunch and team photo. The fee for teams participating virtually will be $100 for six participants and includes a participant medal, t-shirts, and a team poster for the photo.
Each team will consist of up to six residents and two caregiver support staff. Residents should be able to administer medication as the Applewood staff will not be able to do so.
All registration forms must be submitted by Aug. 18 to allow for enough time to obtain t-shirts and participant medals for everyone.
Registration forms should be emailed to Gail.Cushing@genesishcc.com or faxed to 603-239-6472 as soon as possible prior to Aug. 18. People may also mail a copy of registration form and fee payable to the Applewood Center, 8 Snow Rd, Winchester NH 03470. Genesis homes do not need to remit payment as it will be processed through AP.
Call 603-239-6355 with any questions or for further information.