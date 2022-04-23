BRATTLEBORO — There were nine total home runs hit during the 1988 Brattleboro Little League All-Star team’s 19-14 victory over Windsor in a Section V Tournament game at the South Main Street field.
Eugene Frost belted a couple of solo shots for the winners. Kyle Miner (5 RBI) and Chris Waite each added a two-run bomb, Nate Holmquist contributed with a three-run blast, and Shane Wetherby pounded out four singles.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Brattleboro coach Dave Henry after his team rallied to win from a 10-5 deficit in the fourth.
Josh Norse went the distance for the victory. He fanned 10, walked six and gave up 10 hits.
Brattleboro’s starting lineup: Eugene Frost SS, Josh Norse P, Dan Systo 3B, Shane Wetherby 1B, Kyle Miner RF, Chad Emery C, Mark Speno 2B, Jeff Henry CF, Chris Young LF.