HINSDALE, N.H. — The 1992 Hinsdale varsity boys soccer team reached the New Hampshire Class M quarterfinals and finished with a 10-5-1 record under coach Larry Enright.
At the school's banquet, Don Palomba (most goals), Aaron Kirby (most assists), John Carlson (most improved) and Tim Tatro (defensive award) were all honored. The 12th Player Award went to Don Cote while Syla Sengaloun earned the Leadership Award and Ernie Barrett Trophy.
First-year field hockey coach Heller Rogers also presented awards, which went to: Christie Shipp (most goals), Kim Avery (most assists), Rebecca Jones (Coach's Award), Nancy Aubry (most improved), and Lisa Hoyer (defensive award).