BRATTLEBORO — Bethany Coursen recently headed west so that she could meet and hold her brand new grandchild.
The legendary coach of the Bellows Falls Stickers still has one arm free in case she needs to hoist the Division 1 championship trophy.
Her program has reached seven straight state finals, winning titles in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. The fourth-seeded Terriers (11-2-1) will host No. 5 Colchester (6-6-2) in a D-1 quarterfinal on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
BF’s Sadie Scott has scored 16 goals in 2022 to power the attack. Emma Bazin (14 goals), Ashlin Maxfield (12) and Ava LaRoss (8) are also dangerous inside the circle.
“We have had our ups and downs this season,” said Coursen. “It will take a lot of hard work, but I think these girls have it in them to find that back of the net. We just need to find that spark to get us going, bring us together and focus on the end prize.”
On the pitch, the undefeated Leland & Gray girls are aiming for the program’s first state championship since going back-to-back in 1990-1991. The Rebels lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Stowe in last year’s finals.
Abby Towle has 20 tallies and nine assists to lead the way for the Townshend team this fall. Maggie Parker (7 goals and 9 assists), Mary Sanderson (7 goals and 4 assists), Mary McDonald (6 goals) and Abigail Emerson (6 goals) will also be serious problems for the other teams in the Division 4 bracket.
“We have had 18 different players score this season,” rookie head coach Joe Towle explained.
A rematch is going to take place in Wilmington on Wednesday night at 6, when Twin Valley welcomes Leland & Gray for a D-4 boys soccer playdown. Alex Parker-Jennings scored early on when the Rebels upset the Wildcats 1-0 on Oct. 18.
“We have been very inconsistent down the stretch. We have not been able to get on a roll. Scoring has been a problem,” noted TV coach Buddy Hayford. “Defensively, we have played quite well. We will need to post shutouts in order to advance.”
Keeper Liam Wendel has six cleans sheets for Hayford’s lads this season and 13 in his career. Playmaker Cody Magnant has a dozen goals and three assists to pace the offense.
“Nells’ Nation” is expected to bring the noise to Natowich Field on Friday evening.
Unbeaten Bellows Falls and 5-3 Brattleboro will each host a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at 7. The top-seeded Terriers will be looking to win their 20th consecutive contest, while the Colonels are hoping to defeat Colchester for a second time this year.
“We are excited about our opportunity, and have done a decent job to get ourselves a home playoff game. It’s a new season now, everyone is 0-0, so we have to have a great week of football and make sure we play well in all three phases of the game,” mentioned BUHS head coach Chad Pacheco.
This week’s complete postseason schedule for area teams is shown below.
Tuesday
No. 9 Hinsdale girls soccer (9-7-0) at No. 8 Pittsburg-Canaan (9-6-1): 3 p.m.
No. 12 Brattleboro girls soccer (2-12-0) at No. 5 Rutland (10-4-0): 6 p.m.
Wednesday
No. 14 Hinsdale boys soccer (6-10-0) at No. 3 Profile (14-2-0): 3 p.m.
No. 15 Bellows Falls boys soccer (0-14-0) at No. 2 Stowe (11-3-0): 3 p.m.
No. 12 Leland & Gray boys soccer (4-10-0) at No. 5 Twin Valley (8-5-1): 6 p.m.
No. 10 Brattleboro boys soccer (6-7-1) at No. 7 Saint Johnsbury (7-7-0): 6 p.m.
Friday
No. 1 Leland & Gray girls soccer (13-0-1) hosts Poultney-Danville winner: 3 p.m.
No. 4 Bellows Falls field hockey (11-2-1) hosts No. 5 Colchester (6-6-2): 3:30 p.m.
No. 1 Bellows Falls football (8-0) hosts No. 8 Spaulding (1-7): 7 p.m.
No. 4 Brattleboro football (5-3) hosts No. 5 Colchester (4-4): 7 p.m.