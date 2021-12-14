LUDLOW — At Okemo, two new lifts made their debut one week apart: the Evergreen Summit Express on Dec. 4 and the Quantum Six on Dec.11.
With the grand opening of two lifts, Okemo has completed a transformational upgrade — part of a Vail Resorts capital improvement plan that makes accessing the mountain faster and easier. Major infrastructure improvements that took place between April and November include the relocation of one high-speed bubble chairlift and the installation of a new high-speed, six-passenger chairlift, as well as terrain and snowmaking expansions.
Okemo upgraded the upper-mountain lift at Jackson Gore by replacing a four-person lift with a new six-person, chairlift, now named Quantum Six. The four-person lift, fitted with retractable transparent domes, was relocated and renamed Evergreen Summit Express. It replaced the Green Ridge Triple, a fixed-grip chair. The Evergreen Summit Express now transports skiers and snowboarders to the summit in the comfort of a cozy bubble, protecting passengers from wind and weather, in less than five minutes. Both lifts were manufactured by Leitner-Poma of America. Okemo now has two bubble lifts that access the summit area and a second six-passenger lift.
A new connector trail that leads from the intersection of Upper Mountain Road and Roundhouse Run to the base of the new Evergreen Summit Express is making the summit and its variety of terrain options more accessible. Skiers and riders approaching from the Jackson Gore area have faster and easier summit access, relieving congestion at the resort’s primary summit lift, The Sunburst Six, and improving the overall mountain experience for skiing and riding guests.