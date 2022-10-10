BRATTLEBORO — Just after achieving his season goal of finishing a cross-country race in under 20 minutes, Benny Calderwood finds himself back on the starting line.
This time, the Hinsdale runner is going up against a goalie with "The Wall" for a nickname, a couple of playmakers on the pitch, and a talented running back, for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
You can participate by selecting your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.
This week's nominees are shown below.
Paul McGillion made three incredible saves on one-on-one chances to help the Brattleboro varsity boys soccer team to a thrilling 1-0 overtime win over Rutland.
Benny Calderwood placed 31st out of 68 total runners to lead Hinsdale in the Moonlight Madness cross-country race on Friday evening in Swanzey, N.H.
Mary Sanderson contributed with one goal and one assist as the undefeated Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team topped Stratton Mountain School 4-1.
Eli Allbee scored three touchdowns to propel the unbeaten Bellows Falls varsity football team past Spaulding 62-35.
Steven Oyer tallied twice when the Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team zipped MSJ 3-0.