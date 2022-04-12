Soccer fans from Vermont and the rest of the United States who want to watch their favorite teams play in person at this year’s FIFA World Cup can apply for tickets now.
World Cup tickets are now being sold to fans through a randomized draw, which ends at 5 a.m. April 28. Matches will be held in Qatar between Nov. 21 and Dec. 18.
To apply for tickets, visit fifa.com/tickets, and select the "Apply for Tickets" button. U.S. residents will want to select the "International Fans" section, unless you’re a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s official supporters club, in which case you can select the "Support Your Team" option.
After registering, visitors can return to the page to check on the status of their applications. To create an account on the website, a passport is needed.
On the main booking page, applicants can choose from one of four types of tickets. Individual match tickets enable supporters to watch a single game; supporters tickets ensure seats in the area allocated to supporters of the team playing on that day; conditional supporters tickets block out spots for the knockout stages of the tournament, assuming applicants' teams get that far.
The fourth type enables fans to apply for a set of four tickets, through which they can enjoy a set of four matches taking place around Qatar. Fourteen types of four-stadium tickets are available.
Applicants can apply for up to six tickets per match with a maximum of 60 tickets across the entire FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 competition, per postal address, according to FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, as part of its instructions for ticket seekers.
Applicants can book tickets for friends and family as well, but passport details will be needed for them to proceed for the drawing.
Tickets are available across four categories: Category one is the most expensive, and closest to the action, while category three is the cheapest, but also places you farther from the pitch. Accessibility tickets are also available to supporters with disabilities.
“Please be respectful to other fans, and only apply for these tickets if you truly require them,” FIFA states on its website. “They are limited in number due to stadium configuration.”
Applicants who are successful in their ticket applications will be informed after May 31, when they can pay for their chosen tickets.
“Please note that the completion and submission of a ticket application does not guarantee that any of the tickets requested will be allocated to the ticket applicant,” FIFA states.
Ticketholders must apply for a Hayya Card, an entry permit to the state of Qatar and for stadium access. Access the section "Hayya Card" on the ticket booking site, and, to know more about the issuing process, visit Qatar2022.qa.
The U.S. is drawn in Group B at the World Cup, alongside Iran and England. The fourth spot will be filled by one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine, which will be decided through the European playoff.