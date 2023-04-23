STRATTON — The 11th annual 24 Hours of Stratton held at the Stratton Mountain Resort on March 18-19 was a success.
The 41 inches of snow on the mountain just days before the event allowed people to ride the mountain all weekend.
“We had more participants than ever, we surpassed our fundraising goal, and everyone had a safe, great time,” said Tammy Mosher, executive director of the Stratton Community Foundation.
Thanks to the efforts of 600 winter enthusiasts doing what they love for charity, the Stratton Community Foundation raised over $363,000 to support its mission to care for the well-being and future of children across southern Vermont.
“This event is not possible without the powerful partnership of the Stratton Mountain Resort in support of the local youth and community. Stratton donates hours of expert manpower and resources to make the event possible. From placing light towers on the hill to running the lifts non-stop, the Stratton Mountain Resort staff is deeply embedded in the impact we make together through the success of the 24 Hours of Stratton to change children’s lives across the region,” said Mosher.
The weekend was packed with activities for all ages. The event also provided the only opportunity to ski Stratton at night under lighted trails into first tracks at sunrise.
Medals were awarded during Sunday’s Athlete Appreciation Breakfast and Charity Ceremony to celebrate the weekend. Fundraising is at the heart of the event, and for the third year in a row, team Ravenwood won the honor of the coveted Cobb Trophy, raising $61,275, for a total of $180,000 since 2020 to help local children in need. The overall champions, team Skiderhoffer, were crowned the “Kings and Queens of the Mountain 2023,” earning the most points for fundraising plus time on and off the mountain.
Over 100 local children from surrounding schools joined in to support their peers and give back to their own hometowns, collectively raising $30,000. Burr & Burton Academy had the greatest participation with 50 students, Long Trail School brought 31, raised the most funds per student and had the most points on the hill, and the Mountain School Misfits raised the most for an individual local school team.
The event is scheduled to be held on March 16-17 next season.
The Stratton Community Foundation congratulated everyone who participated and was thankful for the generosity of 2,500 donors from across the country.
Stratton stated that the impact achieved through the event would not be possible without its many sponsors, including: Farrell Distributing (Michelob Ultra, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Von Trapp Brewery, Fiddlehead, Zero Gravity, 14th Star Brewery), DLA Piper, UBS Park View Partners, Casella Waste Management, M&T Bank, WCAX-3 and Stratton Market Deli.