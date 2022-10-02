BRATTLEBORO — The Purple Gang and the BF Stickers are two of the three undefeated squads in the area. The other is the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team.
The Hinsdale girls soccer team is on an impressive five-game winning streak, including victories over Wilton, Mount Royal, Epping, Holy Family and Pittsfield. Brattleboro field hockey recently earned its first win, thanks to Erika Favreau's goal in overtime.
The current Vermont and New Hampshire standings are shown below.
D-2 Football
1. BELLOWS FALLS (5-0)
2. BRATTLEBORO (3-2)
3. MAU (4-1)
4. North Country (4-1)
5. Colchester (3-2)
6. Fair Haven (3-2)
7. Lyndon (2-2)
8. Spaulding (1-4)
9. Mount Mansfield (0-5)
10. Union-32 (0-5)
D-1 Field Hockey
1. Essex (5-0)
2. South Burlington (5-1-1)
3. CVU (3-1)
4. Burlington (3-1-1)
5. BELLOWS FALLS (4-0-1)
6. Rice (3-3-2)
7. Colchester (2-3-1)
8. Mount Mansfield (2-5)
9. Rutland (0-6-1)
D-2 Field Hockey
1. Hartford (6-0-1)
2. Woodstock (7-0)
3. Union-32 (7-1)
4. Spaulding (7-1)
5. Otter Valley (6-2)
6. Mount Abraham (4-2-1)
7. Burr and Burton (5-3)
8. Saint Johnsbury (2-5)
9. Middlebury (0-9)
10. BRATTLEBORO (1-5)
D-1 Girls Soccer
1. Colchester (6-0)
2. CVU (2-0-1)
3. Burlington (4-1)
4. Burr and Burton (5-1-1)
5. Mount Mansfield (5-1-1)
6. South Burlington (3-1-2)
7. Essex (2-1-2)
8. Saint Albans (3-3)
9. MAU (3-3-1)
10. Rutland (3-4)
11. Saint Johnsbury (2-5)
12. BRATTLEBORO (1-5)
D-3 Girls Soccer
1. Fair Haven (6-0)
2. Stowe (6-1)
3. Fairfax (7-1)
4. Woodstock (5-2)
5. White River Valley (6-2)
6. Windsor (5-2)
7. Paine Mountain (4-3)
8. Peoples (4-4)
9. Randolph (3-3-1)
10. Green Mountain (4-4)
11. Springfield (3-5)
12. Lake Region (3-4-1)
13. Vergennes (1-6-1)
14. Oxbow (1-4-2)
15. Mill River (1-7)
16. Thetford (0-8)
17. BELLOWS FALLS (0-7)
D-4 Girls Soccer
1. LELAND & GRAY (10-0)
2. Proctor (7-1)
3. Blue Mountain (6-3)
4. Danville (5-3)
5. MSJ (5-3)
6. Richford (4-3)
7. West Rutland (3-3)
8. Arlington (4-4)
9. Poultney (2-2)
10. Craftsbury (3-4)
11. Rivendell (3-6)
12. Hazen (1-5-1)
13. Sharon (2-4)
14. Long Trail (2-6)
15. Twinfield (1-6)
16. TWIN VALLEY (0-7)
17. Winooski (0-8)
D-1 Boys Soccer
1. CVU (4-0)
2. Colchester (6-0-1)
3. MAU (6-1)
4. South Burlington (5-1-1)
5. Saint Johnsbury (4-2)
6. Mount Mansfield (5-2)
7. Burlington (3-4)
8. Rutland (2-3)
9. Saint Albans (2-4-1)
10. Essex (2-4)
11. Burr and Burton (4-4)
12. BRATTLEBORO (3-4)
D-3 Boys Soccer
1. Vergennes (5-1-1)
2. Enosburg (8-1)
3. Stowe (6-2)
4. Peoples (6-1-1)
5. Thetford (2-3-2)
6. Randolph (3-4)
7. Fairfax (5-4)
8. Woodstock (2-3)
9. Green Mountain (3-4-1)
10. Fair Haven (3-5)
11. Hazen (1-4-1)
12. Paine Mountain (1-7)
13. Oxbow (2-6)
14. White River Valley (1-4-1)
15. BELLOWS FALLS (0-6)
D-4 Boys Soccer
1. Rivendell (7-1)
2. TWIN VALLEY (5-1-1)
3. Twinfield/Cabot (6-1)
4. Winooski (4-2)
5. Arlington (4-2-1)
6. Grace Christian (5-4)
7. MSJ (4-4)
8. Richford (2-3)
9. LELAND & GRAY (3-5)
10. West Rutland (3-5)
11. Craftsbury (2-4)
12. Long Trail (2-4)
13. Sharon (1-5)
14. Danville (1-6)
15. Proctor (1-6)
16. Blue Mountain (0-7)
NHIAA D-4 Girls Soccer
1. Newmarket (10-0-0)
2. Woodsville (9-1-0)
3. Profile (9-1-1)
4. Littleton (7-1-1)
5. Sunapee (8-2-0)
6. HINSDALE (5-2-0)
7. Portsmouth Christian (7-3-0)
8. Moultonborough (5-3-1)
9. Mount Royal (5-4-0)
10. Gorham (4-3-3)
11. Concord Christian (4-4-0)
12. Pittsfield (3-4-0)
13. Lin-Wood (3-5-1)
14. Somersworth (4-6-0)
15. Pittsburg-Canaan (3-5-1)
16. Groveton (4-7-0)
17. Wilton (1-7-0)
18. Colebrook (1-8-0)
19. Lisbon (1-9-0)
20. Epping (1-9-0)
21. Holy Family (0-9-0)
NHIAA D-4 Boys Soccer
1. Gorham (9-0-1)
2. Profile (10-1-0)
3. Concord Christian (6-0-1)
4. Woodsville (8-1-)
5. Epping (7-1-1)
6. Mascenic (6-2-0)
7. Littleton (7-2-1)
8. Holy Family (5-4-0)
9. Sunapee (4-3-2)
10. Portsmouth Christian (5-4-0)
11. Wilton (4-4-0)
12. Lin-Wood (4-5-1)
13. Newmarket (3-4-3)
14. Lisbon (3-6-1)
15. Colebrook (3-7-0)
16. Groveton (3-8-0)
17. Somersworth (2-7-0)
18. Moultonborough (2-7-0)
19. HINSDALE (1-5-0)
20. Mount Royal (1-7-0)
21. Pittsfield (1-8-0)
22. Pittsburg-Canaan (0-9-0)