BRATTLEBORO — The North Country varsity softball team is the only thing standing in the way of a dream matchup.
If eighth-seeded Brattleboro (9-5) can get past the Falcons (6-10) in Tuesday’s Division 1 opener at Sawyer Field, they will meet undefeated and top-seeded Saint Albans in a quarterfinal. Oh by the way, former BUHS ace Kayla Wood is on the coaching staff for the two-time defending champs.
The 2013 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year, who pitched the Colonels to three state titles, is now working with the likes of Sierra Yates — she fired a four-hitter and fanned 13 when the Comets completed their 16-0 regular season with an 8-1 win over Rutland.
Yates vs. Leah Madore is very intriguing. The consistent Brattleboro ace recently no-hit Burr and Burton, striking out an astonishing 20 batters.
Three other area teams earned a bye and will host a quarterfinal later this week.
The Bellows Falls nine (12-4), which has the one-two pitching punch of Jack Cravinho and Jamison Nystrom, earned the No. 2 seed in the Division 3 bracket. The third-ranked Brattleboro baseball team (11-4) is ready to tackle Division 1 foes with talented hurlers Alex Bingham, Zinabu McNeice, Jolie Glidden, Jackson Emery and Willem Thurber. The No. 3 BF softball team (10-6) has a chance to outscore everyone in its path, with sluggers Grace Wilkinson and Hailee Henslee expected to do damage.
On the courts, all eyes will be on Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim after his impressive run to the Vermont State Individual finals in Burlington. Reigning Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week Grace Guild has a chance to help the BF girls march on in the Division 2 tourney.
In Ultimate play, Leland & Gray (7-3) should be fine as long as they don’t have to go up against Burr and Burton — the only team to beat them all year. The Brattleboro lax team, which got six goals from Aden McMahon in a win over Otter Valley down the stretch, will be looking to upset rival MAU in the opening round.
The playoff schedule for each area team is shown below.
Today
No. 11 Brattleboro girls tennis at No. 6 Colchester: 3 p.m.
No. 5 Leland & Gray Ultimate hosts No. 12 Colchester: 4 p.m.
No. 8 Brattleboro softball hosts No. 9 North Country: 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
No. 8 Brattleboro boys tennis hosts No. 9 Rutland: 3 p.m.
No. 8 Leland & Gray softball hosts No. 9 Randolph: 4:30 p.m.
No. 12 Leland & Gray baseball at No. 5 Green Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
No. 11 Brattleboro boys lacrosse at No. 6 Mount Anthony Union: 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
No. 6 Bellows Falls girls tennis at No. 3 Middlebury: 3 p.m.
Friday
No. 2 Bellows Falls baseball hosts No. 10 Vergennes-No. 7 Windsor winner: 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Brattleboro baseball hosts No. 11 Saint Albans-No. 6 Rice winner: 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
No. 3 Bellows Falls softball hosts No. 11 Williamstown-No. 6 Green Mountain winner: 4:30 p.m.