BRATTLEBORO — On the same day that many children dressed up as witches and rode a broom around their neighborhood in search of candy, 18 girls from the Westminster area put on a white jersey and headed west in hopes of bagging a crown.
Jack-o’-lanterns were looking on from doorsteps in Manchester as Grace Bazin tallied twice to help the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team to a 2-0 victory over Champlain Valley Union in the Division 1 state championship game. The Terriers ended up with an 11-0 record.
“I think that what made this team so successful this season was that they never gave up,” said head coach Bethany Coursen. “These girls always found it within themselves to fight to the end.”
The Twin Valley Wildcats and Bellows Falls girls cross-country team also won it all this fall.
Colin McHale, Luke Rizio, Aaron Soskin, Izaak Park and Finn Fisher all scored during a shootout to give the boys from Whitingham a thrilling victory over Proctor in the Division 4 soccer final.
“There was a little pressure,” Park said after his successful penalty kick. “There was no way that the soccer Gods were going to let us lose.”
The Terriers nipped host Thetford 27-33 in the Division 3 cross-country state meet in order to three-peat on the trails. Abby Broadley won the individual gold, while Steph Ager (4th), Victoria Bassette (5th) and Birgess Schemm (17th) also scored for the champs.
“Thetford is our rival, but they are a good rival. There’s no bad blood,” First-year BF coach Josh Ferenc explained. “Our girls just grind. They were incredibly relaxed before the race.”
Highlights
With just two seconds left in a Division 1 field hockey semifinal, Maya Waryas scored to give Bellows Falls a wild 4-3 win over South Burlington.
“Things were happening really fast. I was right there and I just hit it in,” said Waryas, who had jumped into her mom’s arms to celebrate the unbelievable goal.
Among the other spectacular moments during the fall were: Brattleboro’s Reed Sargent drilling the game-winning field goal with 1.5 seconds remaining in the touch football Final Four, Twin Valley’s Kylie Reed knocking out Blue Mountain in the playoffs with an overtime tally, a hat-trick from Hinsdale’s Kleay Steever in a girls soccer quarterfinal, and Broadley breaking her school’s course record.
Unstoppable
Leland & Gray senior Riley Barton is now his school’s all-time leading scorer with 69 career goals. He broke Ben Shulga’s previous mark of 56 tallies.
“Riley has been kicking around a soccer ball since he could walk,” stated Chris Barton, who is Riley’s father and coach.
Waryas, who was voted Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Fall, paced the Bellows Falls field hockey team with 19 goals and six assists. McHale was the offensive leader for the state champion Wildcats, finishing his varsity career with 70 goals and 39 assists. And BUHS Unified soccer player Devon Rabideau was consistently her team’s most accurate passer and fastest dribbler, according to coach Tyler Boone.