BRATTLEBORO — Three Brattleboro Union High School graduates started when the St. Joseph's College of Maine women's lacrosse team defeated Colby-Sawyer 14-8 to cap off a perfect regular season on April 26.
Brianna Paul tallied for the winners in the third period. Olivia Romo, a sophomore, scored for Colby-Sawyer about 10 minutes later.
Paul started the first 18 games this season for the Monks. The freshman attacker racked up 28 goals, 13 assists and 37 groundballs in that time.
Romo started all 17 contests for Colby-Sawyer, finishing with 21 tallies, eight dimes and 42 groundballs. Lauryn Sargent, a defender for the Chargers, chipped in with 14 groundballs during her sophomore year.
The area trio would have been part of a loaded 2020 BUHS team, which had its season wiped out by COVID-19. Romo was on pace to reach the 100-goal milestone, Paul was one of the team's three shooting stars, and Sargent would have been one of six returning defenders.